SARB development is part of the Ghasha Concession, a key enabler of UAE self-sufficiency and gas export growth

​Supporting economic development and empowering local talent under ADNOC’s In-Country Value program

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC today announced the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the SARB Deep Gas Development, a strategic project within the Ghasha Concession located offshore of Abu Dhabi.

The development will deliver 200 million standard cubic feet per day (scfd) of gas before the end of the decade, enough energy to power more than 300,000 homes daily. This technically advanced project will embed advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) and will be operated remotely from Arzanah Island, leveraging existing infrastructure to maximize efficiency and enhance safety.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO, said: "We are pleased to confirm the final investment decision for the SARB Deep Gas Development. This strategic project within the Ghasha Concession reinforces the progress we are making to fully unlock Abu Dhabi’s world-class gas resources, supporting UAE gas self-sufficiency and strengthening the nation’s role as a reliable exporter to international markets. The development will leverage advanced technologies and AI and maximizes synergies across ADNOC’s offshore infrastructure, unlocking efficiencies and value.”

Located 120 kilometers offshore from Abu Dhabi, the project comprises a new offshore platform with four gas production wells which connect to Das Island, where gas will be tied into ADNOC Gas facilities for upstream treatment, maximizing the integration with other ADNOC projects.

Note

Deep Gas requires advanced technologies to unlock. It is found at depths greater than 4,500 meters, trapped in rock formations under high-pressure and in high-temperature environments.

The Ghasha Concession is a cornerstone of ADNOC’s integrated gas strategy and includes Hail and Ghasha, the world’s first gas development aiming to operate with net-zero emissions.

The Ghasha Concession targets production of over 1.8 bscfd and 150,000 barrels per day of oil and condensates. The Ghasha Concession projects will capture 1.5 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of CO2, while producing low-carbon hydrogen that can replace fuel gas and further reduce emissions. The projects will also leverage clean power from nuclear and renewable sources from the grid.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae