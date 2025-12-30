Abu Dhabi – ADNEC Group, a subsidiary of Modon, announced that the world-renowned cruise ship Celestyal Discovery will provide a unique and unprecedented global accommodation experience for participants in the second edition of Challenge Sir Bani Yas (CSBY). The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, is organized by ADNEC in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Challenge Family, and will take place from January 31 to February 1, 2026, on Sir Bani Yas Island.

The selection of the Celestyal Discovery reflects ADNEC Group's commitment to enhancing the overall event experience and providing innovative accommodation solutions that cater to the needs of athletes and their families, further solidifying CSBY's position as one of the leading long-distance, middle-distance, and Olympic triathlons in the Middle East and the world.

Through Celestyal Discovery, ADNEC is offering an exceptional maritime experience, a first for triathlon events worldwide. The ship boasts over 650 modern cabins, five international restaurants, and comprehensive leisure facilities including a swimming pool, spa, and Jacuzzis, along with easy access to Sir Bani Yas Island. A team of technical experts is on board to cater to the athletes' needs and ensure their readiness for the race, providing an ideal environment for participants, their families, and supporters. This experience combines athletic competition with comfort and luxury.

The ship is scheduled to depart from Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi on January 30, 2026, bound for Sir Bani Yas Island, where it will remain until February 1, 2026. It will be an integral part of the event experience, facilitating participants' access to race venues and related activities.

The second edition of CSBY will take place from January 31 to February 1, 2026, in the Al Dhafra region, following the resounding success of the inaugural event in early 2025, which attracted over 3,000 athletes from more than 40 countries. The event will feature various distances, including long-distance, middle-distance, and Olympic triathlons, alongside a packed program of entertainment and family activities.

ADNEC Group said that the selection of the Celestyal Discovery cruise ship reflects its commitment to setting new standards for organizing major sporting events and delivering an exceptional and comprehensive experience that enhances Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas Island's appeal as a global destination for sports tourism and high-quality events.

The multi-day event will maintain its festive atmosphere, with a diverse range of accompanying activities, including family adventures, entertainment, and a vibrant fan village, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all participants and visitors.

ADNEC Group reaffirms its commitment to establishing Abu Dhabi as a global hub for world-class sporting events. By organizing CSBY in 2026, the Group expands its portfolio of major international exhibitions and events, aligning with broader strategic priorities such as the Year of the Family, tourism development, and enhancing community well-being. ADNEC’s focus on delivering high-quality, internationally appealing events reflects its role in solidifying Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a leading destination for business, leisure, and family tourism.

The Challenge Sir Bani Yas 2026 will showcase the beauty of Sir Bani Yas Island and cement its position as a premier destination for sports and adventure enthusiasts. Participants and visitors will enjoy breathtaking scenery and explore the island’s unique adventure opportunities.

The combination of world-class endurance racing and stunning natural landscapes is a major draw for international sports tourism. The event invites visitors to discover the island's captivating details, combining sporting competition, ecotourism, culture, and relaxation to offer an unforgettable, holistic experience.

CSBY 2026 is more than just an endurance sporting event; it offers a vibrant weekend getaway that brings families together in an atmosphere of adventure and fun. The event provides activities for all ages and interests, from wildlife safaris to kayaking, snorkeling, and beach excursions, for both racers and visitors. With these diverse experiences, CSBY becomes a comprehensive event celebrating sport, nature, and adventure, offering families and guests from around the world an unforgettable experience.