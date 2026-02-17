Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has launched a new cashback programme in collaboration with mimojo, reinforcing its commitment to delivering greater everyday value and enhanced digital experiences for customers.

The new programme will be available to all ADIB cardholders, including debit and covered card customers, who can enrol at no cost and earn cashback. The participating merchants span both e-commerce and physical retail outlets, covering a wide range of categories including dining, shopping and essential services.

Designed to be simple and accessible, the cashback programme is fully integrated into the ADIB mobile app, allowing customers to easily enrol, track earnings and redeem cashback through a single digital platform.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said: “At ADIB, our focus is on delivering tangible value that supports customers in their everyday financial lives. This new cashback programme reflects our approach of leveraging digital platforms to make banking simpler, more rewarding and more accessible for all cardholders. By extending these benefits across our entire card base at no additional cost, we are reinforcing our commitment to customer-centric innovation and to continuously enhancing the value we provide through our digital ecosystem, aligning directly with ADIB’s Vision 2035 and our commitment to building the most trusted and digitally enabled Islamic bank in the region.”

Through this partnership with mimojo, ADIB is expanding the benefits available to its entire cardholder base, rewarding everyday spending while supporting a broad ecosystem of local and online merchants. The initiative reflects ADIB’s focus on practical innovation, strong partnerships and customer-led solutions that enhance value without added complexity or cost.

The launch also supports ADIB’s broader strategy to strengthen engagement with existing customers while reinforcing its competitive positioning in the UAE banking sector by offering inclusive, accessible benefits across its card portfolio.

ADIB will continue to develop partnerships and digital capabilities that improve customer convenience, deepen relationships and deliver meaningful value aligned with its long-term vision.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”) is a leading Islamic bank in the UAE, with assets of AED 280 billion. ADIB combines the principles of Islamic finance with innovation and advanced digital capabilities to deliver a seamless, customer-centric banking experience.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management solutions, supported by world-class online, mobile, and phone banking platforms that provide clients with secure, intuitive, and 24/7 access to their financial services.

Established in 1997 and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), ADIB has built a strong regional and international presence across six strategic markets, including Egypt (where it operates 70 branches), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Recognised as the World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times – The Banker, ADIB has a proven track record of innovation. The bank has pioneered award-winning products such as the Ghina savings account, co-branded cards with Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, MAF and Etisalat, and a broad range of Sharia-compliant financing solutions, continuously enhancing client experience through smart, digital-first innovation.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB

Lamia Khaled Hariz

Weber Shandwick

adib@webershandwick.com