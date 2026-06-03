Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has introduced a new digital service allowing individual employers to register and pay employees’ salaries directly through the ADIB Mobile Banking app and corporate employers via the ADIB Direct app.

ADIB is one of the first banks to offer this service, which is fully aligned with the approved regulatory framework of the UAE’s Wage Protection System (WPS). This service was developed in collaboration with Al Etihad Payments (AEP) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) to ensure full compliance with all national regulatory requirements.

By integrating WPS, employers can now retrieve and verify employee data, validate salary information, and report paid and unpaid salary details with the required justifications. The solution also introduces inside-country employee verification and strengthens transparency, auditability, and regulatory reporting.

The digital-first solution improves accuracy and offers employers greater compliance, visibility, and control. Specifically, the solution eliminates the need for physical documents and provides direct access to MoHRE databases through ADIB’s secure digital banking platforms.

This initiative reinforces ADIB’s commitment to delivering Shari’ah-compliant, regulator-ready digital solutions across its personal, small- and medium-enterprises (SMEs), and corporate banking ecosystems. This new solution demonstrates how ADIB is revolutionising the customer experience as part of its vision for 2035 to become the world’s most innovative Islamic bank.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 287 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile, and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets including Egypt, where it has 75 branches, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Banker, a Financial Times publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad, and Etisalat, and a wide range of financing products.

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