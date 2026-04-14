Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, continues to expand its retail network with the opening of a new next‑generation universal branch at Dubai Hills Mall, reinforcing its strategy to grow its presence in Dubai and across high‑traffic lifestyle destinations, while delivering a seamless, customer‑centric banking experience aligned with its Vision 2035.

This expansion brings ADIB’s UAE branch network to 62 branches overall, including 25 located in major mall destinations.

Strategically located within one of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential and lifestyle destinations, the new full-service branch has been designed to meet the evolving needs of customers by combining personalised in-branch support with advanced digital banking capabilities. The opening reflects ADIB’s continued focus on being closer to customers and serving them where they live, work and spend time.

The branch offers comprehensive retail and business banking services, catering to a wide range of customer needs while providing dedicated relationship support to high-value customers and businesses. Designed as a universal branch, it integrates innovative self-service solutions with in-person expertise, enabling faster transactions, improved accessibility and an enhanced overall banking journey.

The opening of the Dubai Hills Mall branch represents another milestone in ADIB’s retail expansion strategy. As Dubai continues to evolve as a major residential and commercial hub, the bank is investing in next‑generation branch formats that enhance accessibility and customer experience. By combining personalised advisory services with seamless digital integration, ADIB is delivering a banking model that reflects how customers choose to bank today in a convenient, relationship‑driven, and technologically enabled way.

Our branch network remains a key pillar of ADIB’s customer engagement strategy. With new branches now serving customers across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, we are strengthening our physical presence while enhancing service quality through innovation. This new universal branch demonstrates how we are integrating smart self-service solutions with expert human interaction to provide accessible, efficient and customer-centric Islamic banking.

The expansion aligns with ADIB’s broader strategy to strengthen its branch network and increase accessibility across the UAE. By continuously enhancing its physical and digital touchpoints, ADIB remains committed to redefining customer-centric Islamic banking and building deeper relationships within the communities it serves.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”) is a leading Islamic bank in the UAE, with assets of AED 281 billion. ADIB combines the principles of Islamic finance with innovation and advanced digital capabilities to deliver a seamless, customer-centric banking experience.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management solutions, supported by world-class online, mobile, and phone banking platforms that provide clients with secure, intuitive, and 24/7 access to their financial services.

Established in 1997 and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), ADIB has built a strong regional and international presence across six strategic markets, including Egypt (where it operates 70 branches), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Recognised as the World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times – The Banker, ADIB has a proven track record of innovation. The bank has pioneered award-winning products such as the Ghina savings account, co-branded cards with Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, MAF and Etisalat, and a broad range of Sharia-compliant financing solutions, continuously enhancing client experience through smart, digital-first innovation.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB

Lamia Khaled Hariz

Weber Shandwick

adib@webershandwick.com