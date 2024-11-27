Roadshow featured engagements at renowned international events, including the Bloomberg Regulatory Forum in New York and the 2024 IIF Annual Membership Meeting in Washington.

ADGM officials engaged in over 30 key bilateral discussions with leading financial institutions in a 5-day roadshow in New York and Washington, D.C.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM, the UAE capital's international financial centre, has continued strengthening Abu Dhabi’s global influence through a series of roadshows in the United States (U.S). The roadshows featured over 30 bilateral discussions with leading financial institutions and participation in key international financial events, reinforcing ADGM’s commitment to fostering international business connections and showcasing Abu Dhabi’s growing financial opportunities.

Led by senior executives Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), and Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer, the delegation engaged with key stakeholders in New York and Washington, D.C. They participated in high-profile events, including a panel discussion at the Bloomberg Regulatory Forum in NYC, where ADGM contributed to the “Unlocking Opportunities in Sustainable Finance” panel. During the event, Emmanuel Givanakis highlighted ADGM’s commitment to creating a sustainable financial ecosystem aligned with the evolving global financial landscape.

In Washington, D.C., ADGM was a senior partner of the 2024 IIF Annual Membership Meeting from October 22-25. This year’s program convened global banking leaders and featured hallmark sessions such as "Views from the C-Suite" and "In Conversation with Policymakers," alongside discussions on critical topics shaping global finance, including geo-political, regulatory, digital, and sustainable developments. Emmanuel Givanakis participated in the "Global Trends in Climate Risk Regulation and Supervision" panel, which explored how evolving regulatory priorities are shaping sustainable finance practices.

During the visit, the ADGM delegation also held bilateral discussions with leading Private Banking & Wealth Management firms exploring opportunities to expand into the UAE. These meetings offered insights into best practices for serving HNW clients, including family offices while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a hub for global wealth management.

The discussions during these engagements focused on Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a global financial hub and a key destination for asset management and investment. The meetings gave funds and HNW clients direct insights into ADGM’s robust regulatory framework and its role in global finance.

Commenting on the recent engagements in the U.S., Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said, “Engaging with key international markets like the U.S. is vital to strengthen ADGM’s global positioning and showcase our value proposition. These roadshows provide a strategic platform for ADGM to gain a deeper understanding of the evolving priorities of global financial firms and present the opportunities that Abu Dhabi offers as a dynamic financial ecosystem. Our efforts highlight ADGM’s commitment to fostering global partnerships and shaping the future of the financial landscape. By collaborating with global leaders and embracing best practices, we aim to continuously enhance our offerings, ensuring that ADGM remains the preferred hub for asset and wealth management and a gateway for global business in the region.”

As part of ADGM’s continued drive to engage international businesses, the roadshow built on previous initiatives to deepen connections with the UAE’s thriving financial ecosystem. It also reinforced ADGM’s role in meeting the increasing demand from international financial firms seeking to leverage Abu Dhabi’s business-friendly environment, direct application of English Common Law, and reputation as the “Capital of Capital.” This roadshow marked another key milestone in ADGM’s global outreach efforts, further solidifying Abu Dhabi’s significance in the international financial landscape.

