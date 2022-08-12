Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the leading international financial centre celebrates the successful completion of its first and one-of-a-kind Summer Internship Programme delivered in association with ADGM Academy (ADGMA). Aligned with its commitment to delivering world-class financial education and literacy, ADGM and ADGMA worked together to curate this internship programme, dedicated to young interns aged between 14 and 18 years. The internship programme which commenced on August 1st, concluded yesterday with a graduation ceremony to celebrate the hard work and dedication of all the interns.

The 8-day intensive internship programme aimed to hone the necessary life skills and capabilities that help build a future-ready generation that is well equipped to face the challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing world. The programme included training sessions that focussed on educating the youth on financial literacy, financial products, financial decision making, the crypto landscape and public speaking, in addition to interactive workshops and practical learning.

This programme is a testament to the ADGM’s continued commitment to providing holistic support to our youth and building an empowered generation. ADGM witnessed an elite group of youth actively excel in this programme, demonstrating a commitment to bettering themselves and contributing to the future of the UAE. This programme has set a valuable stone in the knowledge-based foundation that will align with the future job market requirements with the highest international standards. ADGM and ADGM Academy reaffirm their commitments to the future of our nation and are as always, dedicated to building a brighter and more stable financial future for our youth and the wider community.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an International Financial Centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a global trade and business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.