Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of ADGM, today announced the launch of the ADGMA Research Centre Advisory Board, a strategic initiative in support of the Abu Dhabi government's vision to position and harness the capabilities of research and development for future competitiveness.

To this effect, ADGMA proactively established The ADGMA Research Centre with the mission to support the MENA region in solving financial sector problem statements. The ADGMA Research Centre, in collaboration with its leadership, launched a series of initiatives to support the government’s vision and enhance research capabilities through applied-based research solutions. The Research Centre works closely with government, private, and academic institutions bringing together the ecosystem to address both current and future challenges. The Research Centre’s goal is to be the leading institution for policymakers, regulators, and academic institutions.

As part of continuing the success story of the ADGMA Research Centre, The newly launched Advisory Board aims to play a critical role in guiding, advising, connecting, and supporting the growth of the Research Centre. It brings together a group of senior thought leaders and leading practitioners at both local and international levels that will help underline the academic rigour and industry relevance of research and raise awareness and profile of the Research Centre. The Advisory Board will also help guide and advise on the current and future direction of the Centre and provide invaluable insights. The Research Centre will help support the long-term vision of enhancing local and regional capabilities.

The inaugural Advisory Board members are a group of distinguished individuals who bring a wealth of experience and expertise from various fields. The members include:

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti Head of Cybersecurity of the UAE brings his expertise in cybersecurity, government systems, and national policy. He is an honourable member of the Society of Engineers –UAE, IEEE Society, Golden Key National Honor Society and Computer Society. He is a visiting lecturer on Cyber Security at a few universities such as Khalifa University and National Defense College in Abu Dhabi.

Professor Soumitra Dutta, Dean of Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, brings his expertise in business, technology, and digital transformation. He is the President of Portulans Institute, Chair of the Board of the Global Business School Network and member of the Global Board of Dassault Systemes.

Professor Markos Zachariadis from Alliance Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, has extensive knowledge in the field of digital innovation and financial technology. He is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Financial & Monetary Systems; Chief Fintech Advisor to the President of the Hellenic Competition Commission, Greece’s competition and markets authority

Professor Abdulmotaleb El Saddik from the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence is an expert in the field of virtual and augmented reality. He is a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, an ACM Distinguished Scientist, and a fellow of IEEE, the Engineering Institute of Canada and the Canadian Academy of Engineers

Professor Jin-Chuan Duan is the Jardine Cycle & Carriage Professor of Finance and the Executive Director of the Asian Institute of Digital Finance at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and is an accomplished economist and expert in finance.

Dr. Kimmo Soramäki from Financial Network Analytics Ltd (FNA) is a leading expert in the field of network analytics and financial risk management.

Dr. Keri Pearlson from MIT Sloan School of Management is an expert in information management, cybersecurity and digital transformation. Pearlson has held positions in academia and industry including Babson College, The University of Texas at Austin, Gartner’s Research Board, CSC, and AT&T

Professor Jay K. Rosengard from Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University, is an expert in international development and social enterprise.

“We are excited to launch the ADGMA Research Centre Advisory Board and welcome its members as it represents a critical step in ensuring that our research remains relevant and of the highest quality," said Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of ADGM Academy’s Board of Directors. "The Advisory Board will play a vital role in providing guidance and advice on the direction of our research. Their support and expertise will be invaluable in helping the Research Centre achieve its mission of providing fit-for-purpose academic-backed knowledge and solutions to address current and future challenges in the financial sector. We look forward to working closely with the Advisory Board to drive innovation and growth in this critical area."

The ADGMA Research Centre Advisory Board is a critical component of the Research Centre's efforts to become the leading research and development hub in the financial sector for the MENA region. For more information, please visit: https://www.adgmacademy.com/adgma-research-centre/advisory-board/

About Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA)

ADGM Academy is the knowledge arm of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a financial-free zone established in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGM Academy was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGM Academy has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organizations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied base research relevant to the financial industry focusing on future-driven trends.

About ADGM Academy Research Centre

The ADGM Academy Research Centre brings together an ecosystem of academics, financial industry practitioners, government and technology experts to unlock the shared potential to improve the financial environment in MENA and beyond.

The financial industry continues to transform at a rapid pace with new technologies, disruptors, threats and opportunities appearing all the time. Independent research is crucial to be able to understand and utilise this transformation for the benefit of your business, your customers and society in general.

The Research Centre provides that understanding through insights developed in collaboration with the academic community.

For media queries please contact:

Simon Hailes

Head of Middle East

Edelman Smithfield

E: simon.hailes@edelmansmithfield.com

Kaja Mhisen

Corporate Communications, ADGM

E: media@adgm.com