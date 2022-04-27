Students must be symptom-free on return; Green Pass requirements remain in place according to age categories

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has announced the Eid break for Private and Charter Schools students across Abu Dhabi. Schools will be closed on Monday, May 2-6, and reopen the following week, on Monday, May 9.

All students must be free of any COVID-19-related symptoms and maintain their Green status on Al Hosn app in accordance with their age category.

