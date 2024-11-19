Partnership launches innovative digital End-of-Service Benefits (EoSB) proposition throughout the UAE

Proposition combines End-of-Service Benefits with personalized, holistic financial planning and wealth management



The End-of-Service Benefits market in the UAE represents a $100 billion opportunity in investable assets



Dubai, UAE: additiv, a global leader in Fintech and digital transformation, today announced a strategic partnership with HAYAH Insurance, a UAE-based digital insurance company, to revolutionize the End-of-Service Benefits landscape across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This collaboration comes at a pivotal time, following the introduction of new regulations in the UAE in November 2023, which allow employers to opt for alternative End-of-Service Benefits schemes. The initiative, supported by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), represents a significant step towards the UAE's 2031 vision of ranking among the top 10 countries in the Human Development Index.

HAYAH Insurance will leverage additiv's innovative technology platform to deliver a fully digital employer and employee experience. additiv’s platform orchestrates the end-to-end value chain of the End-of-Service Benefits proposition, from employer and employee onboarding, servicing to termination. The modular, API-first platform will enable HAYAH to expand its offering beyond End-of-Service Benefits to include holistic retirement and savings planning, as well as wealth management propositions for different customer segments.

Nils Frowein, Chief Executive Officer at additiv, said: "The End-of-Service Benefits market in the UAE represents a $100 billion opportunity in investable assets. Through our partnership with HAYAH Insurance, we are bringing cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to this rapidly evolving space. Our platform enables HAYAH to offer a sophisticated, fully digital employer and employee experience that aligns perfectly with the UAE's vision for financial sector innovation. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to transforming business models in the region through everything-as-a-service solutions."

Mohamed Seghir, Chief Executive Officer of HAYAH Insurance, commented:

"Our strategic partnership with additiv marks a transformative step in HAYAH's journey. By integrating additiv's advanced technology platform with Your Employee Saver (YES) platform, we are creating a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem. This collaboration enables us to offer seamless solutions that address both corporate needs, such as End-of-Service Benefits, and individual wealth management aspirations. We're excited to demonstrate how this synergy will empower our clients with unprecedented financial flexibility and personalization, setting a new standard in the UAE’s financial services landscape with ambitions to scale across the Middle East and North Africa region."

The new proposition offers significant advantages for both employers and employees: Employers receive corporate tax benefits through voluntary participation in the scheme and an improved ability to attract and retain talent, while employees can access personalized investment options aligned with their risk appetite and the flexibility to choose between traditional and Shariah-compliant funds.

Looking ahead, HAYAH Insurance plans to expand its partnership with additiv to become a full-service digital wealth manager. This strategic growth initiative will incorporate additiv's renowned asset and wealth management offerings, further enhancing the value proposition for customers across the Middle East and North Africa.

About additiv

additiv empowers the world's leading financial institutions and brands to create new business models and transform existing ones. additiv's API-first cloud platform is one of the world's most powerful solutions for wealth management, banking, credit, and insurance. The technology, together with the global ecosystem of regulated financial services providers, opens up new opportunities for banks, insurance companies, asset managers, IFAs and consumer brands to quickly and flexibly offer their own and third-party financial solutions through existing or new customer channels.

Headquartered in Switzerland, with regional offices in Singapore, UAE, Germany, and the UK, and more than 250 employees, additiv serves over 400 financial institutions (banks, insurers, asset managers, pension providers, IFAs, etc.) and brands worldwide.

About HAYAH Insurance

HAYAH Insurance Company P.J.S.C., formerly known as AXA Green Crescent, is a leading digital insurer in the UAE. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, HAYAH serves over 350 companies and 300,000 employees across the GCC with innovative life, medical, and savings solutions. Licensed by the UAE Central Bank, HAYAH offers Your Employee Saver, the only workplace savings product approved for distribution in federal UAE.