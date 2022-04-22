Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) Islamic Banking announced March 2022 million-dirham winner of its Millionaire Destiny Savings Account (MDSA) and the winner of the Emirati Millionaire Savings Account (EMSA) grand prize, bringing the total millionaires announced so far to 158 millionaires from all walks of life.

Ms. Asma Makki, Millionaire Destiny Savings Account (MDSA) customer is the latest winner in the monthly prize draw of AED 2,000,000 for MSDA account holders. The other winner of AED 500,000, from EMSA is Mr. Saqer Almansoori. Additionally, 20 other customers have won AED 10,000 each, whose names can be viewed at www.adcbislamic.com/winners.

Both MDSA and EMSA encourage customers to save regularly, with a minimum monthly average balance of AED 5,000 giving them a chance to enter into a prize draw to win one of the 264 prizes worth over AED 25 Million in the year. While the first AED 5,000 gives the customer one entry into the draw, every additional AED 1,000 gives an additional entry. The account can be operated as a regular savings account and comes with a debit card, which can be used to withdraw cash and shop online or at stores.

With its Shari’ah compliant Millionaire Destiny Savings Account and Emirati Millionaire Savings Account products, ADCB Islamic Banking helps customers to become millionaires and achieve their ambitions by promoting the culture of savings among citizens and residents of the UAE. The Emirati Millionaire Savings Account is exclusive for Emiratis and the Millionaire Destiny Savings Account is available for all nationalities living in the UAE. Anyone aged 18 years and above is eligible to open these accounts by providing simple documents at ADCB branches or via the online channels. Minors can open accounts with their guardians.