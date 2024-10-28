Acube Industries anticipates AED 25 million in annual revenue, driven by state-of-the-art machinery with unmatched capacity in the UAE.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: After the successful launch of Adhara Star & Electra, Acube Developments, a leading player in the UAE real estate sector, proudly announces the launch of Acube Industries, an interior design and manufacturing facility, located inUmm Al Quwain. Acube Industries are targeting an annual revenue of AED 25 million while reinforcing its backward integration strategy.

Acube Industries boasts a remarkable turnaround time of producing an exceptional monthly output capacity of 1,500 to 2,000 doors/250 completekitchens/ and fully furnishing up to 50 one-bedroom apartments. The facility's extensive product line includes doors/wardrobes/kitchens/dressingtables/TV cabinets/vanities/ledges/sofas, beds/curtains, and more. Acube Industries can produce 200 complete sofa sets, comprising a 3-seater/2-seater/single-seater. and coffee table, at accelerated production rates, enabling developers to achieve significant time and cost savings for furnishing entire projects.

Ramjee Iyer, Chairman and Managing Director of Acube Developments, said, “We are excited to launch Acube Industries in the UAE. Thisfacility not only enhances our capabilities but also opens the door for other developers in the region to benefit from our services. With the latest advancements in specialised machinery and technology, we guarantee precision, speed, and cost-effectiveness, ultimately providing immense value to the UAE’s real estate market.”

Acube Industries features some of the best-advanced capabilities in machinery and technology in the UAE. The facility includes a planner for solid wood planks up to 120 cm wide with spiral blades, a veneer cutting machine for lengths up to 420 cm, and a veneer splicing machine forthicknesses up to 3 mm and 100 cm panels. The CNC router processes lengths up to 380 cm and performs mortising for door hinges, locks, and concealed closers. The beam saw cuts thicknesses up to 72 mm, allowing simultaneous cutting of four sheets up to 380 cm long. The CNC boring machine bores on all six sides for KD fittings.

“The facility has leading-edge machinery including the hot wood press which applies 120 tons of pressure and heats to 90 degrees Celsius. The six-head moulder produces 30 cm wide door frames in one pass, while a 120 cm wide multi-blade ripsaw cuts 36 mm thick MDF or plywood for Vor U grooves. A heavy-duty double-sided spiral blade planner planes planks up to 60 cm wide in one pass, supported by two rotary compressors generating 12 bar pressure at 50 kW each. There are very few machines like ours in the GCC” said Ramjee Iyer, Chairman and Managing Director Acube Developments

Acube Industries features contemporary interior design and machinery, prioritising eco-friendly practices and reducing waste in its production processes significantly. The newly launched unit utilises a dust collector with a total power of 55 kW, featuring an 80 cm suction duct and an airflow capacity of 42,000 m³/hour. This advanced dust collection system effectively captures wood dust and particles, significantly reducing pollution and promoting a healthier work environment.

Additionally, a skylight system has been installed in the warehouse to harness natural light, lowering electricity consumption during the day to enhance energy efficiency.



With a skilled team of over 250 employees, Acube Industries is ready to meet the growing demand for furnished properties across the UAE. Asthe country’s real estate sector continues to flourish, developers will benefit from the comprehensive offerings of Acube Industries faster project completion times, reduced costs, and access to the highest quality interior design solutions.