

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Q Mobility has announced the activation of the Free Flow Paid Parking system in public multi-storey parking buildings in Abu Dhabi, under the regulatory supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. The system enables auto deduction payment of parking fees via the user’s Darb wallet.

The system has been activated in public multi-storey parking buildings on Abu Dhabi Island, including Public Parking Building No. 1 (Sector East 01-3), with 394 parking spaces; and Public Parking Building No. 5 (Sector 02-3), with 265 parking spaces.

It also covers commercial sectors in Mohamed Bin Zayed City (1,446 parking spaces), including Sector ME9, Sector ME10, and Sector ME12.

This includes designated parking spaces for People of Determination, reflecting Q Mobility’s commitment to providing an inclusive and sustainable mobility environment that enhances quality of life and delivers smart, integrated transport services.

The new service operates through an advanced technology platform powered by artificial intelligence and automatic license plate recognition. Parking sessions begin automatically upon vehicle entry, and fees are calculated and deducted directly from the “Darb” wallet upon exit, without the need for SMS, payment machines, QR code scanning, or any manual action. This ensures a seamless, smart, and effortless user experience.

Q Mobility emphasized the importance of maintaining sufficient balance in the Darb wallet before using the service to ensure smooth usage and avoid non-payment violations. Fees are set at AED 2 per hour, with a maximum of AED 15 per 24 hours, operating 24/7 throughout the year.

The introduction of this system is expected to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion caused by illegal or random parking, and make it easier to find available parking spaces, especially during peak hours, thereby enhancing the overall user experience.

This project reflects Q Mobility’s commitment to advancing digital mobility services driven by innovation and operational efficiency, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in smart and sustainable transportation solutions.

To explore more about the areas the system covers, please refer to the link below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZHburPNeB9/?igsh=MThxb3IwdWtvdGhhMg==

About Q Mobility:

Q Mobility is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions and future-ready urban infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. The company focuses on leveraging advanced technologies -including artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things - to enable more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable cities. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, Q Mobility is enhancing mobility experiences, optimizing urban services, and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global smart city. Committed to driving digital transformation in the transport sector, Q Mobility empowers communities with safer, smarter, and more effective mobility solution.