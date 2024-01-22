Amman, Jordan: Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company, today announces that Activ Surgical, a digital surgery pioneer and a portfolio company of Hikma Ventures – the strategic venture capital arm of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, has announced that it has completed its first international surgery using its ActivSight™ Intelligent Light (ActivSight) at Abdali Hospital, a member of the Clemenceau Network, in Amman, Jordan.

The ActivSight technology aims to provide advanced visualization in real-time, and on-demand surgical insights in the operating room. ActivSight is an easy-to-adapt module that seamlessly attaches to today’s laparoscopic, robotic systems and integrates with standard monitors providing real-time intelligence and advanced imaging — including visualization of tissue perfusion –critical to improving patient outcomes.

Dr Mohamad Rassoul Abu-Nuwar, who specializes in general and advanced laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgery, foregut, as well as bariatric surgery, performed the surgical bariatric revision procedure at the Abdali Hospital in Amman, Jordan, using ActivPerfusion™ Mode within ActivSight. Ahmad Abu Ghazaleh, Executive Vice Chairman of Abdali Hospital said: “We at Abdali Hospital pride ourselves in being the Middle East’s prime center for healthcare innovation and pioneering technology. The use of ActivSight by Dr. Abu-Nuwar in surgery demonstrates our commitment to patient-centered excellence.”

Dr Abu-Nuwar had completed a fellowship in Minimally Invasive Foregut Surgery at the Esophageal Institute – West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he was trained on using ActivSight in Esophagectomies for cancer patients. During this program, Dr Abu-Nuwar with Dr Blair Jobe, a world renowned Foregut Surgeon, participated in a clinical study demonstrating that ActivSight’s Laser Speckle Contrast Imaging (LSCI) provides real-time, repeatable, and on-demand perfusion assessment without dyes to help prevent esophageal anastomotic leaks.

“West Penn was among the first hospitals at which we launched ActivSight in 2022,” said Manisha Shah-Bugaj, Chief Executive Officer at Activ Surgical. “Now, with Dr Abu-Nuwar championing our technology at Abdali Hospital and the support of one of our lead investors, Hikma Ventures, we are able to deliver intelligent information to doctors beyond the US to reduce surgical complication rates. As we continue to achieve significant milestones such as this, our vision is to transform the collective surgical experience by leveraging emerging technologies and data into insights that make cutting-edge surgery accessible for all.”

Hikma Ventures led Activ Surgicals’ Series B extension round in March 2022 and has made 20 investments to date in global digital health and innovative companies. Commenting on this milestone partnership, Lana Ghanem, Managing Director at Hikma Ventures, said: “This is the latest example of Hikma Ventures' commitment to supporting pioneering companies utilizing cutting-edge technologies to meaningfully improve patients' lives and treatment journeys and solidifies Hikma’s role in introducing new tools and solutions to patients and hospitals in the MENA region.”

