Abu Dhabi: Acorn Strategy, the award-winning strategic and integrated marketing communications agency, has announced a focused realignment of teams to drive growth and success for clients. Furthermore, the agency has elevated key team members to reinforce its capabilities and accelerate progress.

The restructuring reflects the agency's shift towards a consulting mindset, with the Account Management function now transitioning to Client Servicing. This change is expected to streamline internal processes and workflows, ensuring that clients' needs and expectations are managed and exceeded. To lead this transition, Nitin Nambiar has been appointed Director - Client Servicing. Nitin is a highly experienced communications strategist with a passion for driving results.

The agency's Social Media team has expanded remit to Digital team, with Paul Parsons taking the helm as the newly appointed Digital Director. Paul is a digital strategist who’s 17 years experience spans multiple regions, from the Middle East and Africa to the Asia Pacific.

Another key aspect of the restructuring is the appointment of Rebecca Wilson as Client Success Director, a new role that focuses on enhancing client satisfaction and adding value to partners.

To align with the industry's increasing overlap and merger of content and media, Acorn Strategy has combined its PR and Editorial teams, now led by PR Director Natasha D'Souza.

Commenting on the restructuring, new appointments and promotions, Kate Midttun, Founder and CEO of Acorn Strategy said: “With this realignment, we aim to be at the forefront of communications consulting and solutions. We bring our clients the best-in-class mix of all communications practices, traditional and digital, creative and integrated communications, which will help maximise their reach and impact among key target audiences. The move to restructure and promote our key people, underscores the agency's commitment to excellence and our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional results for clients.”