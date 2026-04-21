AMMAN, Jordan and JACKSONVILLE, Fla.,/PRNewswire/ -- ACES US Holding Inc. ("ACES US" or the "Corporation"), the US subsidiary of the Middle East's leading construction services and geotechnical engineering services firm, ACES Group, proudly completes its acquisition of Meskel & Associates Engineering ("Meskel" or "MAE"), a premier North Florida geotechnical engineering, materials testing and inspection, and CEI firm with over 18 years of experience in throughout the southeast US. Combined with MC2 Engineers Inc., acquired in 2022, MAE advances ACES' Strategic Plan, expanding the corporation's presence in the US and significantly enhancing its capabilities in Florida and Georgia.

With headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, and over 50 staff, MAE provides geotechnical engineering, construction engineering and inspection (CEI), materials testing, subsurface exploratory drilling, and environmental consulting services. The firm operates a CMEC-Certified and Florida Department of Transportation ("FDoT") qualified laboratory in Jacksonville. With existing laboratories and facilities in Tampa and Ft Lauderdale, Florida, as well as Atlanta, Georgia, ACES has established a strategically significant presence in the Southeast, exceeding 200 employees. MAE will continue offering its services, along with MC2 Engineers additional services, for critical civil infrastructure projects led by design consultants, the federal government, the Florida Department of Transportation ("FDoT"), local city and county governments, municipalities, general contractors, as well as industrial and commercial developers.

"Today, we officially welcome MAE to ACES. This acquisition strengthens our position in the U.S. and broadens our capabilities across the construction and engineering value chain at a time of accelerating demand for reliable and resilient infrastructure. By combining environmental advisory, geotechnical engineering, construction support expertise, and construction engineering inspection capabilities, we are creating a more integrated platform to support complex infrastructure programs from planning through execution." stated Izzat Katkhuda, Co-CEO of ACES.

"MAE brings strong client relationships that enhance the reach and impact of our U.S. platform. Together, our teams are expanding geographically, strengthening our service capabilities, and enhancing our ability to support clients, while providing greater opportunities for our people," said Dr. Naeem Abdulhadi, Co-CEO of ACES.

"Over the past 18 years, Meskel has become one of the leading geotechnical and material engineering consultants in North Florida. I am proud of our client-centric culture we have built and believe this partnership will benefit our employees and clients. Joining ACES gives our team a broader platform, deeper resources, and expanded opportunities for growth. We are proud of what we've built and energized by what we will build together." commented Tina Meskel, CEO of MAE.

About ACES

Founded in 1983, ACES offers a wide range of specialized engineering services including site and geotechnical investigation, geophysical investigation, materials technology and testing, quality control of projects, pile testing and instrumentation, special studies, land and marine surveying, and chemical and environment testing. With a strong regional network of over 25 offices across the Middle East, diverse capabilities, state of the art facilities, and over 4,000 highly qualified employees, ACES is committed to the best in class services. Learn more at www.aces-int.com.

About Meskel & Associates Engineering

Founded in 2008, Meskel & Associates Engineering is a Florida-based engineering firm providing geotechnical engineering, construction engineering and inspection (CEI), environmental consulting, and construction materials testing services across the Southeast United States. Learn more at www.meskelengineering.com.

About MC2

MC2, an ACES' U.S. subsidiary, is a consulting and engineering firm with operations across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The company provides geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, special inspections, and infrastructure consulting services to municipal, state, federal, and private-sector clients. Learn more at www.mc2engineers.com.

SOURCE ACES

Media Contacts - Arab Center For Engineering Studies (ACES), E-mail: acescorp@aces-int.comwww.aces-int.com