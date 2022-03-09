ACES, a privately held Middle East-based geotechnical investigation, materials testing, and environmental services firm, has announced it will expand its geographic reach to the Southeast United States through the full acquisition of MC Squared, an Atlanta (Kennesaw), Georgia-based engineering company with clients and offices throughout Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina.

MC Squared is a 100 person consulting and engineering firm specializing in geotechnical engineering, environmental studies, and construction material testing. It has provided its services to a wide range of clients throughout the South Eastern United States across different sectors.

ACES co-CEOs Izzat Katkhuda and Naeem Abdulhadi, have prioritized the firm’s international growth beyond the Middle East in the overall ACES strategy. “We are regarded as technical experts and market leaders in our areas of operation,” said Izzat Katkhuda, co-CEO of ACES. “This acquisition marks the beginning of strategic expansion outside our region and into the United States. When we met MC Squared’s leadership team, we identified a cultural match and saw a natural extension of ACES abroad.”

“We are pleased to combine the knowledge, technical capability and solid experience of these two successful companies,” said Naeem Abdulhadi, co-CEO of ACES. “MC Squared shares our values, entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to excellence, and emphasis on retaining and attracting strong talent. The combination brings even more expertise to the table for our existing and future clients.”

MC Squared will operate as a platform for ACES in the United States and will continue its trajectory of growth both organically and through acquisitions. The firm will continue to operate as MC Squared under the leadership of CEO Sameer Moussly. “With both firms specializing in infrastructure related work, joining the ACES team presented a strong opportunity to grow our business and provide real growth opportunities to our very talented team members across a broader geographic footprint, pursue larger projects and clients, and expand the expertise and services we can offer our existing clients,” said Moussly.

Morrissey Goodale advised ACES on their acquisition. AEC Advisors initiated the transaction and advised MC Squared.

About ACES

Founded in 1983, ACES offer a wide range of specialized engineering services including site and geotechnical investigation, geophysical investigation, materials technology and testing, quality control of projects, pile testing and instrumentation, special studies, land and marine surveying, and chemical and environment testing.

With a strong regional network of over 20 offices across the Middle East, diverse capabilities, state of the art facilities, and over 2,400 highly qualified employees, ACES is committed to the best in class services. More information at www.aces-int.com.

About MC Squared

Founded in 2001, MC Squared is a consulting and engineering firm specializing in geotechnical and foundation engineering, construction material testing and inspection, pavement management, and environmental consulting services.

MC Squared employs 100 employees and has offices in Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. MC Squared services are provided in support of transportation, water and wastewater treatment, aviation, infrastructure, tunneling and heavy civil infrastructure projects in the Southeast of the U.S. More information at www.mc2engineers.com.