OMAN: ACCIONA, a global leader in renewable energy and regenerative infrastructure, has played a key role in helping two of Oman's busiest airports to be named 'Cleanest Airports in the Middle East'. Salalah International Airport and Muscat International Airport, where ACCIONA provides cleaning services, have been awarded the titles in their respective categories under the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program, accredited by the Airports Council International (ACI).

Muscat International Airport, which serves between 5 and 15 million passengers annually, and Salalah International Airport, with close to 2 million passengers per year, received these distinctions for their outstanding efforts in maintaining exceptional cleanliness standards. This award marks the 2nd consecutive year that Muscat International Airport has received this recognition.

The longstanding dedication of both airports to service quality is further evidenced by their induction into the ACI World Director General's Roll of Excellence — one of the most prestigious distinctions in the industry, awarded to airports that have demonstrated consistently exceptional performance over time.

Since 2015, ACCIONA has been providing cleaning services at Salalah International Airport, and since 2017 at Muscat International Airport. Over the years, the company's dedicated and professional team has worked closely with Oman Airports to ensure a clean and welcoming environment for millions of travelers each year.

"The recognition of both Muscat International and Salalah International as the Cleanest Airports in the Middle East is a testament to our high standards and continuous efforts in delivering excellence. Muscat's consecutive recognition and the induction of both airports into the ACI Director General's Roll of Excellence reflect the dedication and professionalism of our teams," said Luis Carlos Barroso, ME Director for the Facility Management business of ACCIONA.

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program, which evaluates customer satisfaction in the airport industry, is a key benchmark for airport excellence worldwide. These awards are based on feedback collected through ASQ's renowned Departures and Arrivals Surveys, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clean, safe, and comfortable environment for passengers.

ACCIONA's longstanding partnership with Oman Airports, underpinned by mutual trust and shared goals, plays a critical role in ensuring the airports' cleaning services meet the high expectations of both travelers and industry standards. The sustained recognition of both airports is a reflection of this enduring commitment to quality.

ACCIONA is a global company, a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transport and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €20.24 billion in 2025 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. https://www.acciona-me.com/