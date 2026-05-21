ADEK will support the talent pipeline by qualifying and preparing Emirati candidates through initiatives such as Kon Moallim

Aldar Education will work towards hiring over 300 UAE Nationals including over 100 new to sector Emirati teachers as part of this partnership, driving further UAE Nationals recruitment in teaching roles and ensuring all Social Studies positions across its operated schools are occupied by Emirati educators within three years

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Aldar signed a strategic partnership today to accelerate Emiratisation in the education sector through a structured talent development roadmap aimed at driving ninefold increase in UAE Nationals representation across key roles in Aldar operated schools. This landmark agreement is the first of its kind between ADEK and a private sector education provider, signalling a transformative shift in how the UAE develops and deploys Emirati teaching talent at scale. It establishes a comprehensive framework with Aldar Education leading on recruitment, deployment, and career progression opportunities for UAE Nationals within its schools, while ADEK supports this commitment with establishing entry pathways for top talent and enabling the development of qualified Emirati candidates through its teacher preparation and training initiatives.

This collaboration builds on ADEK’s recently announced teacher talent approach, which recognizes teachers as the key drivers of student success and enablers of national priorities. Anchored in the new Abu Dhabi Educators’ Proficiency Framework, the approach strengthens teacher standards and professional development, while supporting and empowering existing educators and expanding diversified attraction pathways to welcome passionate and experienced individuals into Abu Dhabi classrooms.

The partnership was inaugurated in the presence of H.E. Mohamed Taj Eddine Ahmed Alqadi, Chairman of ADEK and H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar Group, with Mariam Alhallami, ADEK’s Private Education and Charter Schools Sector Executive Director and Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education signing the agreement.

H.E Mohamed Al Qadi, Chairman of ADEK, said: “Teachers are the single most important factor in achieving educational excellence, and developing a strong national teaching workforce remains central to Abu Dhabi’s long-term education priorities. Through initiatives such as Kon Moallim, ADEK is offering structured pathways that prepare and qualify UAE Nationals through a postgraduate diploma in education, equipping them with the capabilities, confidence, and professional foundations required to succeed. This MoU reflects the power of public and private sector collaboration in translating national talent development priorities into tangible opportunities, with ADEK enabling a qualified talent pipeline and Aldar Education supporting its progression through recruitment, development, and long-term career pathways across its operated schools.”

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar and Chairman of Aldar Education said: “Emiratisation is a nation-building imperative, and one that Aldar is committed to advancing across every dimension of our business. This partnership with ADEK marks an important step in strengthening Emiratisation within the education sector in Abu Dhabi, and we are proud that Aldar Education is the first private education provider to enter into a strategic partnership of this kind. The UAE’s future depends on the strength of its human capital, which begins in the classroom. Through this partnership, we are contributing to the development of a future-ready generation, while reinforcing Aldar’s long-term commitment to the UAE’s national vision and sustained progress.”

Central to the success of the partnership is a structured recruitment pathway for UAE Nationals successfully completing ADEK’s Kon Moalim programme – a postgraduate diploma in education delivered in collaboration with the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) – helping build a sustainable pipeline of high-caliber teaching talent. The pathway is further strengthened through Midad, ADEK’s entry-level, self-paced teaching bootcamp designed to help passionate individuals explore the field of education and build foundational teaching skills, with advanced candidates able to progress into Kon Moallim and pursue long-term teaching careers. Interested members of the Abu Dhabi community can know more via: www.apply.adek.ae

The partnership also supports wider national priorities to strengthen the presence of UAE Nationals in teaching roles across schools, including the national direction to have social studies teaching roles occupied by Emiratis across all schools within the next three years, with Aldar Education playing a key role through long-term recruitment and development pathways.

Beyond Social Studies, priority focus areas include growth across Ministry of Education (MOE) subjects, Special Educational Needs (SEN), Foundation Stage and KG classrooms, recognising the distinct competencies each discipline demands. Underpinning all of this is Aldar’s progressive multi-year talent development programme aimed at introducing new-to-sector Emirati educators into the workforce by the 2030/2031 academic year — one that reflects the UAE's national identity and its vision for a knowledge-driven society.

The partnership also includes the formation of a joint steering committee to oversee implementation and track key performance metrics, including Aldar Education’s recruitment, retention and progression of UAE National talent, as well as the readiness of candidates prepared through ADEK-supported pathways.

The framework will also align with national initiatives such as NAFIS and MOHRE, focusing on recognition of “new-to-sector” teacher development, academic-year hiring cycles, and incentives for long-term talent retention and progression. In line with the partnership, Aldar will also continue to create structured early-career pathways for UAE Nationals through internship and entry-level opportunities at Aldar Education, including up to 30 internships annually and up to 40 Classroom Assistant opportunities each year. These initiatives reflect the long-term commitment to growing Emirati talent from the ground up, creating sustainable pipelines that address both immediate recruitment needs and longer-term teacher supply.

Together, Aldar Education and ADEK are setting a new benchmark for public-private collaboration in education, delivering a more localised, resilient, and future-ready education workforce that is firmly aligned with the nation’s long-term vision and the empowerment of UAE Nationals as the cornerstone of the UAE’s educational excellence.

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About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required Program or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st-century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.

About Aldar Education

Aldar Education is a leading education provider in the UAE, and one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi with over 36,000 students across 27 operated and managed schools and a growing network of educators from over 100 nationalities. As one of the most sought-after institutions, Aldar Education delivers inclusive, sustainable, and innovative learning through a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services, ensuring a holistic approach to transformational growth through agility and sustainability.

With excellence at the heart of its operations, Aldar Education is driven by a vision to deliver the highest standards of globally relevant education. It is committed to cultivating the most sustainable and inclusive learning communities that enrich every aspect of a student's life, directly supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Aldar Academies, part of Aldar Education’s schools’ network, one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi. It provides inspiring learning environments, combining the very best academic, arts, and sporting facilities with the highest standards of teaching. From a single school with 250 students in 2007, Aldar Academies now operates seven academies in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with 9,500 students.

For more information on Aldar Education, please visit www.aldareducation.com