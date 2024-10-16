The initiative, designed for children aged 6 to 12 years, took place across three different schools in Doha and aimed to foster environmental responsibility at a young age.

DOHA. ACCIONA has launched a “Proper Waste Segregation Campaign,” aimed at raising awareness of waste management and recycling practices among elementary school children in Doha to help fight climate change. The campaign was timed in recognition of Qatar Sustainability Week, taking place from September 28th to October 5th.

The campaign, designed for children aged 6 to 12 years, took place across Qatar International School, SEK International School and Qatar Finland International School in Doha, bringing education and fun together through interactive presentations on waste management and exciting recycling games. The initiative aimed to foster environmental responsibility at a young age, encouraging children to adopt sustainable habits early on.

“Our goal with this campaign is to plant the seeds of environmental consciousness in our youth. By introducing proper waste segregation in a fun and engaging way, we’re empowering these young minds to be part of Qatar’s journey toward a more sustainable future,” said Luis Carlos Barroso, ACCIONA ME Director for Facility Services.

The presentations covered the basics of waste segregation, the importance of recycling, and how small actions, such as separating recyclables from other waste, can contribute to a better planet. Following the educational sessions, children engaged in recycling-themed games that promote teamwork, problem-solving, and practical application of the concepts they’ve learned.

Qatar Sustainability Week, organized annually by the Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation, is a national initiative aimed at raising awareness about sustainability issues and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility. ACCIONA has aligned its campaign with this event to contribute to Qatar’s broader goals for environmental stewardship and sustainability.

The “Proper Waste Segregation Campaign” supports the objectives of Qatar Sustainability Week as well as echoing Qatar’s Vision 2030 goals of creating a sustainable society.

