ACCIONA and its respective local partners, Tawzea and Tamasuk, have achieved one million man-hours without Lost-Time Injuries (LTI) at the three wastewater treatment plants - Madinah-3, Buraydah-2 and Tabuk-2 - that they are building in Saudi Arabia.

This achievement reflects the companies' commitment to safety and the shared focus between ACCIONA and its partners on risk prevention and the correct implementation of Health and Safety (HSE) measures among all project workers.

ACCIONA, in close collaboration with SWPC and its partners, has applied very high health and safety standards since the beginning of the works and the present achievement is the result of this great effort by all parties.

The record of zero LTI demonstrates the comprehensive teamwork of all parties involved: SWPC, ACCIONA, Tawzea, Tamasuk, as well as the subcontractors, who, from the beginning of the project, have prioritized safety in parallel to the execution of the works.

Luis Estacio Sierra, project manager, underlined the company's objective of completing the project with a zero LTI index and meeting all the requirements of the contract.

THREE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANTS

The contracts for these three WWTPs have become the first BOOT/EPC (build, own, operate and transfer/engineering, procurement and construction) contracts that ACCIONA has signed in the field of wastewater treatment in the Middle East.

ACCIONA will be responsible for the development, design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the facilities for 25 years.

Once completed, the Madinah-3 (200,000 m3/day, expandable to 375,000 m3/day), Buraydah-2 (150,000 m3/day) and Tabuk-2 (90,000 m3/day) WWTPs will treat the urban wastewater of more than two million inhabitants.

The company will also execute 23 kilometers of recycled water collectors for irrigation, three storage reservoirs and the respective pumping stations.

In addition, this is the first time that ACCIONA's Water business has achieved the financial closing of a green loan worth 480 million dollars. This highlights the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

