AMMAN - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), and the Roman Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem Schools in Jordan signed a memorandum of cooperation, under the auspices of Jordan's Greek Orthodox Archbishop, Bishop Christophoros Attallah, and HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global.

The memorandum was signed at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese’s premises in Amman in line with the objectives of both parties in the service of education ass the Patriarchate schools have committed themselves for many decades to bring up and take care of future generations. At the same time, TAG-KF has significant and long-term experience and outstanding record in empowering educational efforts with specialized consultations in building and embracing entrepreneurial projects.

Bishop Attallah expressed his thanks and gratitude to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, praising this partnership which reflects the deep-rooted relations between the local Orthodox Church with various institutions in the Kingdom. He further commended TAG.Global’s support in the provision of several services to the institutions of the Orthodox Patriarchate in Jordan.

For his part, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in such a partnership, stating the importance of supporting the educational process and the Orthodox Patriarchate Schools; which he referred to as an ancient Arab Christian heritage and civilization. He further commended the confidence of the Archdiocese and Schools in TAG.Global’s services.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh donated a number of tablets; manufactured and produced by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) - one of TAG.Global’s firms, for the Christian Parish Census Project which will be launched by the Archdiocese, in addition to preparing a study of the spiritual, social and intellectual feasibility implications of establishing the Orthodox Center in Dibeen. It is worth mentioning that the Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Ms. Lynn Al-Madanat, director-general of Patriarchate Schools, and Mr. Fadi Daoud, TAG-KF executive director. The cooperation includes several areas where the Forum will host academic activities and events organized by the Patriarchate Schools in Jordan, as well as cooperating in organizing conferences, seminars, and student workshops.

-Ends-