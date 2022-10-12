AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Center (TAG-KC), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), and the Civil Status and Passports Department (CSPD) have signed an agreement for cooperation in the fields of training and capacity building . The agreement was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and HE Mr. Fahad Al-Amoush, CSPD director-general.

According to the agreement, TAG-KC will be organizing and holding training courses in various fields of its expertise for the CSPD cadres, to be conducted through the Center and its affiliated knowledge stations spread across the Kingdom.

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Al-Amoush expressed the Department’s gratitude for the partnership with TAG.Global, thanking Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh for the significant role he plays in developing the economy by implementing his ideas and prospects that are widely recognized as successful stories. He further mentioned Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s contributions to serving public institutions and societies in all governorates throughout the Kingdom, as well as his role in sharpening the capacities of local community members and refugee camps.

Moreover, Mr. Al-Amoush stated that the signed agreement falls in line with the Department’s goals in developing its services and activities by building its human resource capacities. This will be achieved by providing them with the opportunities to benefit from TAG-KC’s professional programs.

For his part, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed the importance of this cooperation, pointing to TAG.Global’s constant keenness to serve public institutions through all the professional services TAG.Global offers, expressing his pride in providing isuch services to the CSPD as it plays a vital role by developing a comprehensive database covering all citizens in addition to its various invaluable services.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh reaffirmed TAG.Global’s commitment to serving the largest number of the Department's employees in all its branches spread throughout the Kingdom with the aim of sharpening their professional competence to deliver excellent services for all.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Center (TAG-KC) is one of the initiatives adopted by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) targeting the Arab youth. It aims at helping in the development of human resources, building capacities, and providing the latest tools and means in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). Its mission is to qualify a large number of well-rounded local professionals as well as enrich their knowledge with high-level experience to strongly compete in the labor market.

Civil Status and Passports Department (CSPD): is a public Jordanian institution, that documents civil data about citizens, special data regarding residents and foreigners in an integrated secure database. It also seeks to raise the efficiency of digital services to achieve recipients satisfaction and support the electronic transformation by raising institutional capabilities and numbers of qualified human cadres.

-Ends-