AMMAN - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) Management Board has concluded its first meeting of the 10th round of 2023, held digitally, to discuss ways of mitigating the impact of the current world economic crisis.

Accordingly, the TAG.Global Management Board’s recommendations and decisions came in line with the vision and guidance of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global; in being relevant to international developments, the risks, the threats and entailed opportunities, while also taking into account Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s predictions that the world is moving toward a much worse recession.

The Board also called for expenditure control, increasing revenues and intensifying efforts to improve productivity.

It is worth mentioning that TAG.Global Management Board, established in 2014, contributes to decision-making and providing suggestions and recommendations submitted to TAG.Global Chairman, in a mechanism that effectively develops businesses. The Board is considered one of the TAG.Global’s most important corporate governance mechanisms.

The Board follows up on international developments, global market prospects, and the process of digital transformation and e-learning, in addition to exploring the current challenges facing TAG.Global caused by major global changes and finding the appropriate solutions for them.

During the meeting, the Board emphasized the importance of developing and implementing business policies to ensure the continuous delivery of the highest quality of TAG.Global services, affirming the need to integrate digital technology into all these services and activities to improve access all over the world, using advanced marketing plans and methodologies.

-Ends-