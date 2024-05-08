Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Today, Oracle announced that Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader, wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to facilitate the migration of core business processes to the cloud. This will enable Sanad to enhance its business agility and productivity, boost security and compliance, build a high performance and scalable cloud platform, and transform the experience for the end users.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Sanad is the largest independent engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) center in the Middle East. With over 35 years of operational excellence and trusted partnerships with over 30 customers across six continents, including world-leading Original Engines Manufacturers (OEMS) and airlines, like GE Aerospace, Safran Aircraft Engines, Rolls Royce, Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines, American Airlines, and Asiana Airlines.

“Transitioning to the cloud provides Sanad with features that blends well with our growing business and empowers us to utilize existing resources efficiently,” said Kashish Kohli, Chief Financial Officer and SVP Leasing Division at Sanad. “OCI is implemented at Sanad as part of our overall digital and IT Transformation strategy to stay competitive and to comply with our internal mandate to improve overall enterprise efficiency and enhance agility and scalability. It enables us to migrate mission-critical applications to the cloud quickly and gives us scalable compute resources that allow us to meet the rapid growth of our business.”

Sanad is migrating its Oracle E-Business Suite, which it uses to manage global finance, HR, Complex Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (cMRO), Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA), supply chain operations, and customer service to OCI. Running its business applications on OCI will provide Sanad with flexible, secure, and high-performance computing resources to modernize, automate, and scale its core business system at a time of significant growth. In addition, Sanad is able to establish disaster recovery capabilities while complying with national data residency and sovereignty requirements by moving its critical applications to Oracle’s two public cloud regions in the UAE, located in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Moving to OCI also supports Sanad’s broader digital innovation strategy as it aims to leverage more enterprise cloud technologies to consolidate operational systems, reduce costs, and accelerate the development and delivery of new services.

“Sanad has positioned Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the global aerospace industry within a short span,” said Nick Redshaw, senior vice president, Tech Cloud, Middle East and Africa, and UAE country leader, Oracle “With its transition to the cloud, Sanad is now charting a digital path for its next growth phase in a rapidly evolving economic environment. OCI enables Sanad to consolidate critical systems on a secure, scalable on-premises cloud platform and develop cloud-based services faster.”

Oracle Consulting Services is the implementation partner for this initiative.

About Sanad

Sanad Group (Sanad) is a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader in Abu Dhabi wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. With more than 35 years of operational experience, Sanad supports leaders in commercial aviation with world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and financing solutions. Visit us at www.sanad.ae. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @TheSanadGroup