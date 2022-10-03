ADU faculty has published over 2,000 high-impact Scopus journal articles

With a growing focus on scientific research, ADU collaborates with an expanding network of leading academic institutions from around the world

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In line with its commitment to support Abu Dhabi’s 2030 Vision and position the emirate as a forerunner in the globally competitive environment, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) vigorously supports the international academic sector by adhering to the highest standards of research and innovation. Accordingly, ADU promotes national and international competitive research and enables its faculty and students in leading, conducting and publishing invaluable scholarship attuned to global needs. The drive to address topics relevant to national and international communities is at the heart of ADU’s research activity as well as support researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving.

Learning through research is an important aspect of ADU’s teaching philosophy to support the development of a futuristic skillset and support in birthing a generation of researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs. The university is home to the MENA region’s largest and fastest growing undergraduate research competition. ADU boasts 2,125 high-impact scientific research papers, as measured in the Scopus Index, the largest abstract and citation database of peer-reviewed literature. Faculty and students representing all five Colleges at ADU have contributed to this broad mix of successful research in multidisciplinary areas ranging from body-cooling garment to safety detection methods.

ADU faculty members have also succeeded in obtaining 11 patents in recent years, based on their own intellectual capital and on scientific research collaborations with renowned international researchers. Reflecting ADU’s efforts in elevating the research ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, the 11 patents provide innovative solutions to support the development of the knowledge-economy in key areas. These areas include renewable energy, the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve medical diagnostics, quantum computing and the application of nano technology to water filtration.

The university’s research successes have contributed enormously to enhancing its position as a leading academic institution in the UAE and the region. As a result, ADU has been able to build an unparalleled track record of global cooperation and garnered increasing recognition through collaborations with leading international institutions such as Monash University, Rice University, University of Reading, Arizona State University, Trinity College Dublin, the University of Toronto and University College Dublin. As a fruit of these prestigious collaborations, ADU students are increasingly exposed to opportunities for the exchange of know-how experiences with a diverse group of educational professionals and international students across the array of educational disciplines.

Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “At Abu Dhabi University (ADU), we are committed to the highest standards in education and research. We are dedicated to providing our students and faculty with a holistic research ecosystem which supports them in developing radical new solutions for the future. ADU has attracted global support from distinguished global and international research entities that empower students and faculty with exciting opportunities that will contribute to their skills and scholarly careers. We are assiduous in encouraging our students to pursue their research ambitions - that is why we work hard to find partners that share our ambitious vision and are passionate about supporting the youth to the limit of their capabilities.”

Over the past five years, the university has invested around AED 15,000,000 million to support student’s research while faculty have also been awarded AED 12,000,000 in competitive external research funding. ADU currently offers two research funding initiatives for students and another two for faculty. In the academic year of 2021/2022, over 500 ADU students received monetary contribution from leading organizations to support in expanding their areas of research and projects in the fields of Information Technology (IT) and engineering.

Recently, the university has joined hands with organizations from the public and private sectors in the UAE to present students and faculty with innovative research laboratories including 91 grants that enable students to work on their projects and research. Mubadala Healthcare, has presented the College of Health Sciences a grant of AED 1.6 million to establish the Mubadala Cell Biology Laboratory and funded research projects and faculty fellowships to provide innovative solutions to pressing challenges at Mubadala. ADU has also collaborated with Emirates Steel to establish the UAE’s first metallurgical engineering laboratory that specializes in steelmaking, amounting to a generous AED 2 million in funding. Furthermore, the university has in place collaboration projects with ADNOC, Siemens, ExxonMobil, Bloomberg, IBM, and other major organizations.

To expand on its research capabilities further, in line with ADU’s innovation strategy (ADUi), ADU has recently launched its Sustainable Development Venture Lab in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED). The Lab, open to students, researchers, external entrepreneurs and innovators, grows sustainability-oriented entrepreneurial, and innovation skills through tackling complex challenges in the industry and service sectors and in support of government initiatives and strategies.

For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/home

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and one of the UAE’s top ten universities, working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and scientific research opportunities that foster innovation and creative thinking. Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of over 7,500 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is known for its competitive and accredited programs, in addition to the high employment rate amongst its graduates. ADU provides its diverse faculty and student body with world-class resources, facilities and learning opportunities that foster innovation and supports researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving. The University continuously strengthens its international collaborations with leading academic institutions to elevate its student experience and expand knowledge and experience exchange across the sector. With institutional accreditation from the US-based Western Association of Schools and College’s Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is ranked among the top 651-700 universities in the world according to the 2023 QS World University rankings, and received 5 stars in the 2022 QS Stars rating. In addition, ADU is recognized among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com