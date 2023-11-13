Prof. Aouad: “Over the past 20 years, ADU has been consistent in sustaining academic excellence and contributing to the educational sector both nationally and internationally”

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In line with its ongoing efforts to advance education in the UAE, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA) to enhance educational development across the region. The MoU will allow ADU’s faculty and QRTA’s experts to support teaching preparation, educational planning leadership, management, and policies. ADU and QRTA will organize events and educational programs to reshape the educational landscape through fostering innovation, knowledge sharing and educational excellence.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, and Dr. Osama Obeidat, Chief Executive Officer of QRTA, in the presence of ADU and QRTA leadership.

In order to address the region’s evolving education needs, both entities will draw from their own experiences and expertise to develop workshops that will help educators deliver quality education to university level students.

Additionally, the MoU will support faculty members, teachers, and students by promoting precise active learning assignments, increased team-building activities, and group and peer-to-peer learning.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “Our partnership with the prestigious Queen Rania Teacher Academy signifies our dedication to elevating education quality and fostering a culture of innovation within our faculty and students. At ADU, we are committed to equipping our faculty members with world-class teaching tools to strengthen the future of education in the UAE, Jordan, and beyond. Over the past 20 years, ADU has been consistent in sustaining academic excellence and contributing to the educational sector both nationally and internationally.”

Dr. Osama Obeidat, CEO of the Queen Rania Teacher Academy, commented: “We are delighted to expand our collaboration with Abu Dhabi University through this MoU. This collaboration represents our shared vision to developing education and empowering educators to excel in their respective fields.”

Established in 2009, Queen Rania Teacher Academy is a non-profit organization committed to the vision of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of supporting and empowering educators with the skills to become creative and diligent professionals, who are well-equipped to nurture and lead future generations. The academy has been providing valuable professional learning opportunities for teachers and school leaders since its inception, with an outreach of over 100,000 professional development opportunities in the various programs.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

As a young institution, ADU marks 20-years of academic excellence through its ongoing contribution to the academic sector in the UAE and across the globe. Furthermore, ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

