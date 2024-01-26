ADX ETF trading values exceeded AED 5 billion in 2023, a 160% YoY increase



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the fastest growing exchanges in the world, welcomed today the listing of the Chimera S&P India Shariah ETF. This marks the first ETF tracking Indian equities to be launched in the region. Managed by Abu Dhabi-based investment management firm Lunate Capital LLC, the ETF replicates the S&P India Shariah Liquid 35/20 Capped Index, tracking the 30 largest and most liquid Shariah-compliant Indian companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, including industry leaders like Reliance Industries, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services.

ADX has established itself as the most active and liquid ETF marketplace in the MENA region, with ETF trading values exceeding AED 5 billion in 2023, a 160% increase from the previous year, and total ETF trading volumes reaching 1 billion units (representing 205% Year-over-Year growth). By offering investors in the UAE direct access to the Indian market, the addition of the Chimera S&P India Shariah ETF further strengthens ADX’s position. Investors now have direct access to eight regional and global markets around the world. This listing marks the 11th listing of an ETF on ADX.

Commenting on the listing, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: Our sincere congratulations to Lunate Capital on the successful listing of the Chimera S&P India Shariah ETF. The strong market interest of this ETF demonstrates the investors’ support and their vote of confidence in ADX as their investment partner and financial trading platform. We will continue to broaden ADX’s connectivity to more markets and unlock investment avenues to offer investors strategic opportunities for greater portfolio diversification and sustainable long-term growth.

Sherif Salem, Partner and Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said: "We are pleased to have listed Lunate Capital’s 11th ETF on ADX today. The Chimera S&P India Shariah ETF allows UAE-based investors easy access to some of the largest Shariah-compliant companies listed in India. India presents an exciting investment opportunity - it is a fast-growing economy and is home to the fourth-largest stock market in the world. Our latest ETF listing enhances the range of funds available to investors in the UAE, now giving them direct access to markets in eight different countries worldwide.”

The Chimera SP India Shariah ETF is designed as a physical, in-kind, liquid, and fully fungible fund. It tracks Shariah-compliant Indian equities listed on the Indian stock markets and intends to distribute dividends semi-annually, when available.



The listing underscores ADX’s strategic approach to offering diversified and innovative investment solutions, catering to the evolving needs of both retail and institutional investors globally.

