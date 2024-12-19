‘Wayn’ platform will provide secure receipt of shipments and official correspondences, as well as management of documents

Integration of the platform aligns with the UAE’s national digital transformation strategy

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the fastest-growing exchanges in the world, and 7X, the trade, transport, and logistics investment and holding group, have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to integrate ‘Wayn’ digital P.O. Box service as part of ADX’s service offerings and engagement with its issuers and investors.

Through “Wayn” platform, ADX and its listed companies and investors can benefit from the strengthened cybersecurity protection in facilitating document transfer and more efficient management of private and material correspondences.

The ‘Wayn’ platform, launched by 7X, is the UAE's only dedicated digital P.O. Box platform, offering a seamless, secure, and innovative approach to postal services. Designed to support secure communication between government entities, private sector organisations, and individuals, ‘Wayn’ provides users with a permanent digital address directly linked to their verified national ID or National Economic Register (NER) data. ‘Wayn’ ensures the secure receipt of shipments, letters, documents, and eBills exclusively from official and verified senders, mitigating risks like phishing and cyber fraud. In addition, ‘Wayn’ offers safe and efficient management of invoices and payments, a secure and organised digital archive for critical documents, and the flexibility to share addresses, set delivery preferences, and choose payment methods.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of ADX, said: “At ADX, we are committed to embracing innovation and technology that add value to the marketplace while upholding the highest standards of security and efficiency. The availability and assurance of an efficient and secure digital mailbox system is important to ADX and our portfolio of more than 100 listed companies and 1.1 million investors. The platform will add to ADX’s current cybersecurity capabilities and measures in safeguarding our communications and information. The collaboration with 7X is a further extension of ADX’s ongoing efforts to bolster Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation blueprint and reinforce its position as a global leader in innovation and digital economy. ”

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, said: “Our partnership with ADX underscores the importance of secure and efficient communication in today’s digital landscape. By adopting ‘Wayn’ as its digital P.O. Box platform, ADX is setting a benchmark for ensuring trusted and verified correspondence with its stakeholders. This collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to leveraging innovative solutions that streamline communication processes in a secure and trusted manner supporting the UAE’s vision for a digitally interconnected ecosystem.”

‘Wayn’ was accredited as a ‘Secure Digital Communication Channel’ by the UAE Cybersecurity Council and is part of a series of strategic partnerships to support the UAE's digital transformation agenda and enhance digital security. By simplifying document handling through the unified digital mailbox and automated archiving system, ADX will strengthen its security through advanced encryption and identity verification.

For more information about ‘Wayn’ UAE’s Digital P.O. Box, please visit www.wayn.ae

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high-value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

About 7X

7X, the new brand identity of Emirates Post Group Company, is a Public Joint Stock Company under the Emirates Investment Authority. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, 7X operates as a trade, transport, and logistics investment and holding group, overseeing and managing its diverse portfolio including Emirates Post, EMX, FINTX, and EDC.

7X supports the UAE’s socio-economic development by integrating national goals across logistics, eCommerce, financial inclusion, and digitalization. It is the driving force enabling a world in motion from the 7 emirates to the 7 continents, and across the 7 seas.

