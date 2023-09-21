Abu Dhabi, UAE – Nine Yards, an Abu Dhabi-based real estate development partnership between EIH Ethmar International Holding and Al Nahda International Holding, has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), a part of the Abu Dhabi Economic Development’s (ADDED), to boost the real estate investment sector and support Nine Yards’ clients.

This agreement aligns with ADRO’s strategic goals that seek to facilitate the affairs of Abu Dhabi residents, by retaining and integrate into society and developing a number of smart services and benefits that enhance their lifestyle. This partnership will also affirm our efforts to attract top talent, investors, and their families from across the world to the emirate, which is one of the world’s most preferable cities to live and grow. It further enhances Abu Dhabi’s attractive position as an investment hub, particularly in the real-estate sector which is a vital economic element that influences investors’ trends and plans on the mid and long term.

Commenting on the agreement, H.E. Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) said: “We are excited to join efforts with Nine Yards Real Estate Development, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s efforts towards economic diversification while forming a model community. These efforts aim to enhance the emirate’s high quality of life and attract and retain top talent, investors and their families in Abu Dhabi. The agreement offers a diverse package of services and programmes that aim to create exceptional and unmatched investment opportunities fostering the emirate’s position as a preferred destination to live and grow.”

Mr. Ahmed Selet, Nine Yards CEO, said: “This step comes in response to the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership which aims to attract investment and develop a distinguished and unique work environment for investors and entrepreneurs. By nominating eligible investors for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa, we contribute to our clients’ stability and convenience, which would ultimately provide further support for the capital’s diversified and sustainable economy.”

Mr. Selet added: “We fully appreciate ADRO’s efforts to promote Abu Dhabi’s position as a unique global destination. Such efforts will consolidate the UAE’s economy and persistent efforts for sustainable development.”

Located on the waterfront of Yas Bay on Abu Dhabi's prestigious Yas Island, the Sea La Vie project has a unique location near the capital, with elegant design and luxurious facilities. Its estimated value is AED 2 billion, with a total area of 30,000 square feet. It consists of four towers housing 668 residential units, comprising a range of luxury apartments from 1 to 4 bedrooms, lofts, townhouses, duplexes, and penthouses.

The project boasts an exceptional location that offers its residents and visitors breathtaking views, providing an upscale living experience with a fantastic array of entertainment options, including international restaurants and shops. Additionally, the project features various amenities such as an Infinity lagoon, swimming pools, a children's play area, a panoramic viewing platform, a fully equipped modern gym, a sauna, paddle tennis courts, and running tracks.

The agreement allows investors to apply for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa when they buy a property for more than AED 2 million in the Sea La Vie project on Yas Island; a provision that aligns with ADRO’s vision of encouraging investment in the capital. It is part of the package of advantages that Nine Yards provides to its clients and investors, promoting economic development in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Golden Visa is offered to investors and distinguished talents from around the world, providing a long-term residence visa for 10 years. Abu Dhabi Golden Visais given to professionals, researchers in various fields of science and knowledge, physicians, scientists, inventors, talented individuals, creative people, athletes, start-up owners, real estate investors, and many other categories.

