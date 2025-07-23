Landmark agreement to advance artistic creation and innovation, support talent and preserve heritage crafts by building bridges between tradition and modernity

‘Inspiration Residency’ in France for UAE designers marks first initiative of the collaboration

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In a strategic agreement to strengthen cultural exchange between the United Arab Emirates and France, the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and Manufactures nationales – Sèvres & Mobilier national – operating under France’s Ministry of Culture – have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster deeper artistic and cultural dialogue through joint collaboration, innovation and educational initiatives. The partnership aims to support emerging talent, advance expertise among established artists and help preserve and evolve heritage crafts.

The agreement was signed on 21 July 2025 by Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Abu Dhabi Festival, and Mr. Hervé Lemoine, President of Manufactures nationales, witnessed by Minister Rachida Dati, French Minister of Culture at the Ministry of Culture in Paris.

Her Excellency Rachida Dati, Minister of Culture of France, said: “I am particularly pleased with the signing, at the Ministry of Culture in Paris, of this partnership between the Manufactures nationales and ADMAF, a major foundation in the cultural scene of the United Arab Emirates. This agreement marks a new stage in the relationship between France and the United Arab Emirates, where culture plays a key role. It also fits perfectly with the international outreach objective of the Manufactures nationales: a public center of expertise that is absolutely unique in the world. Thanks to this partnership, the arts and crafts enrich the strategic cultural partnership that unites France with the United Arab Emirates, and Abu Dhabi in particular.”

Her Excellency Huda Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, said: “Through this partnership between ADMAF and Manufactures nationales, we are establishing the foundations of a long-term collaboration, built around three pillars: creation, innovation, and transmission. This commitment to upholding our roots while embracing modernity is shared by the United Arab Emirates and France.”

H.E. added: “Together, we believe that the past is our bond, and the future our calling. Through this historic MoU, may our collective efforts support young talents, broaden their horizons, and advance excellence in craftsmanship.”

H.E. Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, said: “I am truly thrilled by the signing of this ambitious agreement in Paris between ADMAF and the Manufactures nationales – Sèvres & Mobilier national, a partnership rooted in shared values of creation, innovation and transmission. This marks a meaningful new chapter in the deep and vibrant relationship between the UAE and France, where culture and education continue to play a vital role.”

H.E. added: “Thanks to this agreement, artisans, designers, and institutions from both countries will have the opportunity to share their knowledge, celebrate their expertise, and champion excellence, sustainability and creativity in craftsmanship. ADMAF and the Manufactures nationales – Sèvres & Mobilier national will proudly help nurture an ecosystem where tradition meets modernity, and where new ideas can flourish. Together with the UAE, we are planting the seeds that will inspire a new generation of artists, makers, and cultural leaders.”

Hervé Lemoine, President of Manufactures nationales said: “Through this unprecedented dialogue between our two institutions, we affirm that the future of the decorative arts lies at the intersection of tradition and bold innovation. This partnership with ADMAF opens a fertile ground for experimentation, where heritage craftsmanship meets contemporary imagination. Together, we seek to invent new narratives, woven through innovation, transmission, and shared creation.”

France and the United Arab Emirates share a rich tradition of creativity and craftsmanship in ceramics, textiles and design. This landmark partnership between ADMAF and the Manufactures nationales aims to build on that legacy by fostering cultural dialogue and connecting heritage with modernity through residencies, exhibitions and educational programmes that promote innovation and sustainability.

Already, the collaboration has launched with an open call for the inaugural Inspiration Residency in Paris, giving UAE designers the opportunity to immerse themselves in France’s creative ecosystem through access to workshops and design archives. A jury will convene in August 2025 to select a winner, with the first residency taking place in September to coincide with Paris Design Week.

Beyond artistic exchange, the partnership will explore new approaches to craftsmanship that integrate technology and sustainable practices, while co-developing educational resources to inspire young audiences and ensure the vitality of the decorative arts for generations to come.

This collaboration builds on ADMAF’s longstanding mission to promote access to arts education and foster the UAE’s creative industries while providing a global platform to showcase the excellence of French decorative arts.

About the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF):

Founded in 1996, ADMAF is one of the first cultural organisations in the Arabian Gulf. Pioneering new artistic practices, it seeks to deepen global cross-cultural dialogue and inspire a renewed interest in the creativity of the UAE and Arab world. Often in partnership with leading national and international institutions, it delivers multidisciplinary initiatives for people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities through the Abu Dhabi Festival, year-round youth platforms and community programmes.

About Manufactures nationales:

Resulting from the merger between the Mobilier national and the Cité de la Céramique – Sèvres & Limoges, the National Manufactures were established on January 1, 2025, to promote the excellence of French craftsmanship and highlight the richness of both tangible and intangible heritage through more than 53 artistic crafts practiced within its manufactures and workshops.

Unique worldwide, this new public entity dedicated to decorative arts, crafts, and design combines heritage and creation to play a central role in implementing the national strategy in support of artistic crafts. Its mission is structured around six key priorities: education and training; research; creation; support for the fragile ecosystem of artistic crafts; heritage promotion; and the international outreach of craftsmanship.