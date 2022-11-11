Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management has today announced an official agreement with leading sportswear brand, Castore to become the official apparel partner to ADMM.

Starting from 2023, the British sportswear brand also becomes the leading retail and merchandise partner to Yas Marina Circuit, and has already built an established presence within global motorsports that includes ongoing apparel partnerships with McLaren and Oracle Red Bull Racing, and its new agreement in place with the iconic Silverstone circuit in the UK.

The innovative new sportswear brand was founded in 2015 by brothers Tom and Phil Beahon under the tagline ‘Better Never Stops’, making it the perfect retail partner for Yas Marina Circuit – ‘The Meeting Place of Champions’.

Castore holds a relentless commitment to product excellence, and has made significant strides on the global sportswear market, signing major partnerships with major international sporting figures including Andy Murray and Owen Farrell, while continuing its growth into motorsports through ongoing partnerships with McLaren and Oracle Red Bull Racing as well as the illustrious 24Hrs of Le Mans race and the historic Silverstone circuit.

As part of the official agreement with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, Castore will also become the official staff apparel provider at Yas Marina Circuit for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2023, with Castore’s brand imagery featuring prominently at key locations across the circuit including Yas Central and Yas HQ. As part of the deal, Castore products will also be on sale across the Circuit’s sales channels, with Yas Marina Circuit co-branded apparel available to buy online in 2023.

Steven Umfreville, Executive Director Commercial, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “We are delighted to announce our agreement with leading sportswear brand, Castore to become the official apparel partner to ADMM and the official retail partner to Yas Marina Circuit here on Yas Island.”

“We have witnessed the incredible growth that Castore has made since its recent beginnings, with the brand now present both within our motorsport community but also on the international sporting stage. We look forward to seeing our Yas Marina Circuit family wearing the now iconic Castore logo and growing together as global leaders over the coming years.”

Rich Brooks, Brand Director of Automotive & Motorsports, Castore said: “Becoming the official apparel partner for the Yas Marina Circuit is an incredible expansion for the Castore brand, with both partners offering unique and premium products and experiences. As we strengthen our routes in the world of motorsports, we have always recognised the synergies with the Yas Marina Circuit family, bringing our innovation to their motorsports excellence. This is a brilliant step forward for us and we are incredibly excited to develop this partnership”

With the countdown to this year’s F1 season finale race at Yas Marina Circuit well underway, motorsports fans can find more information about all the activities to come at https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/