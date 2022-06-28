Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of its mandate to promote tourism as a rewarding career option for Emiratis and UAE-based professionals, and to develop those already working in the private sector, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has unveiled a revamped calendar of training programmes and Emiratisation initiatives for the second half of 2022.

The new programme calendar aims to increase the growth and development of the Emirati and UAE-based workforce, encourage enrolment in training and job opportunities, and develop the knowledge and skills of existing tourism and hospitality workers in the private sector.

Created by DCT Abu Dhabi’s Emiratisation and Capability Development Section, the initiatives will generate greater Emirati and general participation in Abu Dhabi’s tourism activities. It will highlight employment opportunities in the sector by detailing a clear qualifications and skills development pathway for participants.

His Excellency Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We have an outstanding Emirati and international talent pool in Abu Dhabi, with the necessary skills and aptitudes to succeed in the emirate’s exciting and rapidly growing tourism sector. Through this revamped Emiratisation and sector-wide training programme, we can maximise the potential of our UAE workforce, fulfil our strategic goal to create a thriving and diverse tourism eco-system, while also building bridges between cultures by allowing visitors to meet and interact with both Emiratis and a range of other nationalities across our tourism assets.”

Fatima Al Melhi, Section Head of Emiratisation and Human Capital Development at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud to announce the new calendar, which includes training programmes and initiatives to support the highly talented Emirati and expat workforce we have in the emirate. By promoting our people and supporting their involvement in the tourism activities of Abu Dhabi, we are offering our regional and international visitors unique and authentic shared experiences. We are showcasing the emirate of Abu Dhabi, brought directly to visitors by the people of Abu Dhabi.”

The sector training topics exclusively targeted to Emiratis include the Tourism Youth Summer Camp, a two-week programme to introduce UAE nationals ages 17 and 21 to the hospitality and tourism industries; the part-time Khebraty programme, an initiative aimed at offering Emirati university and college students temporary work opportunities in the sector; and the Khoutwa programme, which provides young Emiratis with the necessary guidance and skills to join the sector. An additional programme, the Training Needs Analysis and Labour Marker Assessment project, is open to hospitality employees of all nationalities, evaluating current capabilities against international best practices and focusing on strengthening the skills, competencies, and abilities of Abu Dhabi’s hospitality and tourism employees.

The calendar was announced during a sector meeting hosted by DCT Abu Dhabi and attended by 72 representatives from 42 of Abu Dhabi’s leading hotels and attractions. During the session, Rita Haddad, Director of Visitor Experience Department at DCT Abu Dhabi, led an innovation lab session for representatives of Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry to identify challenges in the human capital development and Emiratisation of the tourism sector and create innovative solutions to mitigate these issues.

The session also included a taster of one of the new training modules for industry frontliners, which covered etiquette and understanding when working with People of Determination. This aligns with DCT Abu Dhabi’s overall strategy to develop the emirate as an accessible and inclusive destination for all.

Participants in the training workshops and courses will be equipped with the knowledge and skills to offer unique experiences and an unparalleled level of service to Abu Dhabi’s visitors. They will also be encouraged to engage in continuous learning, adopt sustainability practices and, in line with innovation in the sector, discover the Metaverse and the role it plays in tourism.