Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has been recognised as the Best Islamic Bank by Financial Times’ monthly publication, The Banker, entrenching the bank’s position as an industry leader reshaping the future of Islamic banking. The award recognises leaders in the banking sector who have kept pace with the increasing sophistication and demands of Islamic banking customers around the world.

The global award recognises leading Islamic institutions over the past 12 months, each of which has shown innovation and growth in a maturing market. This recognition comes as ADIB continues to push its digital transformation strategy and is a testament to ADIB’s innovative products and Sharia compliant business model which provides the right banking solutions for its customers, with a deep understanding of their needs and ambitions, their lives, and plans. Over 70% of ADIB’s customers are using digital channels with 99% of transactions taking place through digital. As an industry leader in digital innovation, ADIB also launched several ground-breaking initiatives that tap into emerging technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Mr. Nasser Al Awadhi, ADIB Group CEO, said: “We are honoured that The Banker has chosen to recognize us as Best Islamic bank once again. It is milestones like this that fuel ADIB’s pursuit of excellence and our unremitting commitment to our customers. This award is a clear testament to the success of our customer-centric approach, digital transformation, and the hard work and dedication of all our employees. We strive to be the world’s most innovative Islamic bank and today, we are proud to say that we are well on our way towards that goal.”

As a leading Islamic bank, ADIB has been relentlessly working on adopting innovative ideas and products to create value for all its stakeholders. ADIB has received many awards, accolades and recognition for its progress and performance in the Islamic banking sector, most recently it was awarded the ‘Best Islamic Digital Bank’ and ‘Innovator in Islamic Finance’ awards by Global Finance.

The Banker magazine is the world's premier source of data and analysis for the banking and financial sectors. Read in over 180 countries around the world, it possesses a unique database of more than 5000 banks, mapping their financial strength and stability across capital ratios, profitability, and performance against the peer group.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading Islamic bank with more than AED 133 billion in assets that was established in 1997 with its shares traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Over 1 million customers benefit from its large distribution network of 70 branches and more than 500 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking, and wealth management solutions. ADIB remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development, and promotion of local talent. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 40 percent of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals. ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar.

Named “Best Islamic Bank globally” by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication and Best Bank in the UAE by Forbes, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the world’s first digital Islamic bank for youth and being the first bank in the UAE to enable account opening through facial recognition.

