Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and ARIDGE (formerly known as XPENG AEROHT), Asia’s largest flying car company, have signed a strategic partnership to accelerate the certification, testing and commercialisation of advanced air mobility technologies in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement will establish Abu Dhabi as a pioneering location for the deployment of flying vehicles, with ARIDGE, of Guangzhou, China, gaining access to regulatory support, dedicated testing corridors and the emirate’s market for its road-air integrated mobility solutions.

Under the agreement, ADIO will work with ARIDGE to navigate Abu Dhabi’s regulatory landscape and facilitate test flights of next-generation aerial vehicles. The collaboration will also focus on identifying practical use cases across multiple sectors, including tourism and personal aviation experiences, urban and suburban passenger transport, emergency medical services and rapid response operations and last-mile logistics and connectivity solutions.

The partnership supports Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster, which is a strategic initiative designed to position the emirate as a global innovation hub for smart and autonomous mobility technologies. The SAVI cluster is projected to contribute AED 44 billion to the emirate's GDP and create up to 40,000 high-value jobs by 2045.

The partnership will advance along four core workstreams. First, both parties will collaborate on regulatory acceleration in coordination with the relevant UAE aviation authorities to develop certification frameworks and safety protocols tailored to flying vehicles. Second, the partnership will focus on use case development by co-creating application scenarios that demonstrate real-world value and integration with existing transport infrastructure. Third, joint market deployment efforts will build commercial pathways from prototype to operational service, including infrastructure planning and public acceptance initiatives. Finally, ecosystem growth initiatives will strengthen investment links and attract complementary technology providers to Abu Dhabi's emerging aerial mobility sector.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said:: “Abu Dhabi is advancing the future of urban living through transformative mobility. Aerial vehicles have the potential to redefine transport networks, ease congestion and create new connections across our cities. By creating the regulatory clarity and testing infrastructure that innovators like ARIDGE need, Abu Dhabi is building a competitive advantage in one of the most transformative technology sectors of this decade.”

Zhao Deli, Founder and CEO of ARIDGE, commented: “The transition from ground to air represents the next frontier in urban transportation. Abu Dhabi's progressive regulatory environment, combined with its world-class infrastructure and geographic position, makes it an ideal partner for bringing flying vehicles from development into daily use. We're excited to work with ADIO to demonstrate how aerial mobility will reshape the landscape of future transportation.”

A joint Steering Committee comprising representatives from both organisations will oversee implementation and ensure alignment with national aviation and urban planning objectives. The agreement forms part of ADIO’s broader strategy to establish Abu Dhabi as a magnet for next-generation mobility companies, while for ARIDGE, the partnership provides a strategic gateway to the Middle East market. It positions the company as a first mover in a region that is investing heavily in smart city infrastructure and sustainable transportation solutions.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae

