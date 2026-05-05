Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the economic environment for family businesses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council (ADFBC) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at supporting the growth and sustainability of family businesses and enhancing cooperation between the two parties in a manner that contributes to sustainable economic development..

The MoU was signed by H.E. Masood Al Masood, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, and Martin Tricaud, Group Head of Wholesale Banking- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

The MoU also aims to establish a joint framework between the Council and the Bank to facilitate the provision of innovative banking and financing solutions for family businesses registered with the Council. It also aims to enable First Abu Dhabi Bank to identify businesses beyond its existing client base, in alignment with the Council’s policies and mandate.

The collaboration between the two entities focuses on several key areas, namely the provision of banking and financing solutions, where FAB will provide tailored banking and financing services to family businesses, based on creditworthiness assessments and compliance with the Bank’s internal policies.

In addition, the two parties will also collaborate on organizing events, workshops, and initiatives for Council members to enhance opportunities for strategic cooperation between family businesses and the Bank.

Commenting on the signing, H.E. Khaled Abdul Karim Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, said: “We are committed to supporting family businesses in Abu Dhabi by building strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions such as First Abu Dhabi Bank. This MoU represents an important step toward achieving our goals of enhancing the sustainability and growth of these businesses.”

For his part, Martin Tricaud, Group Head of Wholesale Banking- (FAB), stated: “We are proud to collaborate with the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council and look forward to providing innovative banking solutions that support family businesses and strengthen their role in the local economy.”

This MoU comes as part of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s vision to strengthen the role of family businesses in Abu Dhabi’s economy by providing the financial and advisory support necessary to ensure their sustainability and growth, thereby contributing to the sustainable economic development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE at large.