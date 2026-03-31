Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has announced the launch of the second phase of its Solar Energy Self-Supply Policy, expanding its scope to include the residential sector for the first time in Abu Dhabi. The policy covers villa owners and residential buildings where applicable, enabling them to generate and store electricity from rooftop solar systems, and efficiently integrate its usage with the grid.

This initiative is part of DoE’s mandate to develop policies and regulatory frameworks that advance the transition towards a more efficient and sustainable energy system, while promoting the adoption of smart and flexible solutions for energy production and consumption. This builds on the success of the policy’s first phase, launched during the World Government Summit in February, which enabled owners of farms, rest houses, and ranches to benefit from solar energy solutions for self-generation and storage of electricity, improving consumption efficiency.

The expansion reflects the growing uptake of renewable energy solutions among customers and aligns with national objectives to meet the increasing demand for energy through advanced solutions serving all sectors. The new phase focuses on facilitating adoption through a simplified regulatory framework that streamlines installation and grid connection procedures, alongside the standardisation of technical requirements to ensure high levels of safety and operational efficiency.

In line with the first phase of the policy, DoE issued a policy on the procurement of efficient consumption appliances, providing a practical framework to support individuals and entities in purchasing and operating the most efficient solutions based on actual performance data and total lifecycle cost, enabling more efficient and sustainable long-term decision-making. The policy covers key systems that impact consumption efficiency, including air conditioning and cooling, water heating, lighting, and electrical appliances, as well as pumps, motors, and irrigation systems. It also highlights best operational practices, smart control solutions, and regular maintenance, contributing to reduced energy and water consumption, lower peak loads, and enhanced economic and environmental efficiency.

The second phase of the policy also enables customers to meet a significant share of their daily energy consumption during daylight hours and allow them to store electricity through battery storage systems, substantially reducing pressure on the grid and improving electricity load management across the emirate.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Obaidli, Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “The second phase of the Solar Energy Self-Supply Policy represents a significant step in advancing the policy’s implementation, integrating the residential sector to enhance energy consumption efficiency and support the integration of the power system. We are strengthening partnerships in the transition towards clean energy, contributing to a more balanced and sustainable energy mix by empowering a broader segment of society.”

The policy reflects DoE’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of advanced energy solutions, supporting system efficiency, and contributing to the emirate’s Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030 targets. It also embodies an integrated approach that combines regulatory frameworks, technical solutions, and behavioural measures to enhance efficiency at both the consumer and system levels.

About the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) was established in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate's energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.

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