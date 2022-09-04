The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has extended the scope of use of interactive bilingual claim forms for the cases brought before the Courts, as Spanish has been included alongside Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Russian and Chinese languages, bringing the total number of languages used in bilingual claim forms to seven, thus allowing foreign litigants to easily learn about court procedures in their own language and to familiarise themselves with the rights and duties stipulated by law.

Commenting on the news, His Excellency Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said that the expansion in the use of bilingual claim forms comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Judicial Department, to develop a pioneering and innovative judicial system that provides world-class services and plays an active role in enhancing the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as an attractive investment environment and a destination for talents and competencies from all over the world.

The interactive forms are available in Arabic in addition to one of the approved languages, and court users will be able to easily choose the language and get acquainted with the specific legal procedures for litigation before Abu Dhabi courts, Mr. Al Abri said. He added that these forms do simplify the registration procedures, through an interactive claim form that includes a sensitisation section for litigants, ensuring access to legal texts that are relevant to their case.

He pointed out that the inclusion of the Spanish language in the claim forms, which will benefit to about 20 communities of residents in the country, is part of the bilingual litigation system framework, which aims to provide a world-class judicial service that meets the requirements of residents of different nationalities, in line with the directions of the Abu Dhabi government to establish an attractive and motivating environment for residence, work and investment.

It should be noted that the claims forms provided by the Judicial Department are characterised by many features in terms of form and content, as they are presented in a sophisticated design with the adoption of infographics for the first time in a court form, in addition to the use of simple terminology and the presentation of a list of the most commonly used and common claims before the courts. The form may be filled up by individuals through the website of the ADJD without the need to seek the assistance of specialists.