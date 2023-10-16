Abu Dhabi, UAE: Inspired by the UAE’s visionary leadership and aligning with Abu Dhabi's digital progression, the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority unveiled its innovative platform, “Al Mersad”, at GITEX Global 2023. Born from the collaboration of elite Emirati experts and Presight.ai, a subsidiary of the G42 group, the platform harnesses state-of-the-art technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics. The aim of Al Mersad is to revolutionize the audit sector, reinforce governance, and ensure the security of public assets.

Al Mersad prides itself on its precise anomaly detection capabilities and utilizes a risk assessment mechanism based on intricate data pattern recognition. Designed to smartly streamline typically tedious and data-heavy tasks like audits, the system capitalizes on artificial intelligence, complemented by expert insights.

At GITEX Global 2023, Mahmoud Al Alawi, the Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector at Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, explained that the objective behind the creation of Al Mersad Platform stems from the dedicated endeavors of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority's Emirati team. Through meticulous research and rigorous testing, the platform aims to elevate the standard of auditing in the emirate, safeguard public funds, and ensure their judicious use and preservation for future generations.

Commenting on the platform, Wael Abdulqader Mahmoud, Interim General Director of Monitoring and Audit at Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority noted: “With the introduction of Al Mersad platform, our goal was to simplify the identification of financial anomalies and offer an advanced governmental analysis tool. This platform grants our auditors easy access to financial data across all relevant entities. Furthermore, it underscores its commitment to fortify transparency, bolster trust in governmental activities, and safeguard public finances."

ADAA's participation in the region's largest technology-focused event is part of the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, where over thirty Abu Dhabi government entities are demonstrating how innovation and technology are being leveraged to improve services, enhance interconnectivity, and shape the future of open governance.

