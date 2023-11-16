Dubai – In line with the outcomes of the Global Councils on Sustainable Development Goals, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) is scaling up its efforts, aiming to extend its educational and skills development programs beyond the UAE with the Nomu initiative, launched at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Forum during the World Government Summit (WGS) 2022.

The initiative aims to enhance and cultivate national capabilities, establish a successful model for regional deployment in this field, and contribute to the realization of sustainable development goals. This includes the fourth goal: ensuring quality education, the eighth: promoting decent work and economic growth, and the seventeenth: fostering partnerships to achieve the goals.

Aiming to equip youth with the necessary skills to achieve competitiveness in the job market, the initiative is now looking to upskill and empower youths beyond the UAE borders starting with Jordan, Lebanon, and Tunisia.

With a commitment to reaching 25,000 youths by 2025, Nomu is building on its success of aiding over 20,000 youths to date, of which 60% are female. Its expansion underscores a robust commitment to scaling human capital development in the MENA region, integrating its efforts with the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals of the UAE, and demonstrating a private sector action-oriented commitment to public SDG pledges.

H.E Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation: “Strategic philanthropy addresses root causes, it is not a band aid solution. It requires robust partnerships and impact-driven decisions aligned with the sustainable development goals as per the UAE leadership's vision. The expansion of Nomu into Jordan, Lebanon, and Tunisia exemplifies the UAE's commitment to spearheading positive transformation beyond its own borders.”

His Excellency Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Vice-President of the Global Councils on Sustainable Development Goals, underscores the National Committee's commitment to fostering partnerships with leading Emirati entities. This aligns with the leadership's goal of active participation in global efforts for sustainable development.

Lootah highlights the partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation in launching the 'Nomu' initiative as a strategic move to expedite global goal achievement. It amplifies the Arab region's role in supporting this international agenda, showcasing the significance of institutional initiatives in advancing the UAE's national strategy to empower youth and integrate sustainable development goals into both institutional and societal realms."

Dr Sonia Ben Jaafar, Chief Executive Officer of AGF and Chairperson to the Global Councils on Sustainable Development Goals shares the Foundation's goal for the initiative, stating, “Our goal beyond 2025 is to broaden our support to young Arabs, focusing on those aged between 18 and 35. We intend to tailor our programs for optimal effectiveness in various Arab nations, building on our initial growth. Aligning with the UAE's vision for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has significantly contributed to our development.”

Dr Ben Jaafar Adds, “Through the Nomu initiative, our Foundation aims not only to nurture growth but also to lay down the educational pathways to bridge ambitions with real-world opportunities in the region. With the initiative’s growth, our focus is on providing the necessary tools for the upcoming generation of leaders to achieve their goals. Nomu reflects our commitment to enhancing the capabilities of Arab youth.”

Nomu: Empowering Arab Youth for a Digital Economy

The Nomu initiative by the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation goes beyond traditional educational programs. It provides ongoing support for young entrepreneurs and professionals, addressing the challenges of youth unemployment.

Aligned with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) focus on educational investments for sustainable development, Nomu targets knowledge-based digital economies. The initiative aims to equip youth with essential skills and tools for success in this digital era, addressing key competencies recognized by international organizations.

Nomu responds to the global call for increased investment in sustainable development through innovative and scalable solutions. Its UAE expansion, guided by philanthropic values, embraces a multi-sectoral approach. Transformative education and training, including foundational courses addressing skill gaps, are tailored to current market needs.

Launched at the SDGs Forum during the WGS, the Global Councils for Sustainable Development bring together decision-makers from governments, international organizations, academia, and the private sector. These stakeholders share insights, review innovative practices, and explore creative applications for sustainable development goals on national and global scales. The councils aim to foster collaboration and form new partnerships between countries and organizations to implement innovative solutions for Agenda 2030.

About Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation empowers Emirati and Arab youth for sustainable development through innovative education and impactful partnerships. As a leading privately funded educational institution in the Arab world, it focuses on providing high-quality, technology-driven education, skill development, and a seamless transition to higher education and the workforce. Established in 2015, the foundation aligns with the fourth and eighth Sustainable Development Goals, committed to delivering equitable, high-quality education to enhance overall living standards for all.