Toyota Motor Corporation commends Abdul Latif Jameel Motors as one of the Middle East's top independent distributors.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Gold Award’ by Toyota Motor Corporation for a record eleventh consecutive year.

The award was presented in recognition of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ agile adaptation to the rapid change in the business environment and continued commitment to the delivery of excellent customer experience across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Toyota recognized Abdul Latif Jameel Motors for achieving the highest score amongst distributors across the Middle East and a notable milestone, the highest ever score in aftersales excellence to date. The ‘Gold Award’ is awarded in recognition of the total result of each area in Sales & Aftersales.

As the Company continues its 11-year winning streak of the ‘Gold Award’, it reaffirms a continued commitment to evolve and serve the Kingdom’s motorists with its renowned ‘guest first’ philosophy. The dedication of the Abdul Latif Jameel Motors associates is a testament to the vibrant culture and collaborative expertise across all business units. The award cements a commitment to the continued expansion and improvement of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ services in Saudi Arabia.

Hassan Jameel, Chairman of the Board of Managers of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said, “We are honored to receive the ‘Gold Award’ for the eleventh consecutive year, a tribute to the dedicated efforts of all Associates at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors.

Ever since we received the first award in 2010, we continue to collectively strive to deliver a thoughtful, people-centric experience that surpasses our guests’ expectations. As an authorized distributor of Toyota, the Company has flourished for more than 65 years and created purposeful connections and a collaborative relationship to deliver the best products, service, and quality for all our guests’ automotive needs.”

In addition, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors Morocco and Algeria have been awarded for their 2021 performance, and have been receiving the Aftersales awards from Toyota, for a record fifteenth consecutive year.

Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has worked together with Toyota Motor Corporation to deliver a premium experience of automotive ownership and aftersales services in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging decades of considerable expertise across the mobility value chain, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors continues to improve products and services, meeting the evolving needs of its guests.

