Dubai, United Arab Emirates: WebEngage has partnered with Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics, the leading retail and online electronics and home appliances brand and Air Conditioning, to transform their customer engagement in Saudi Arabia’s electronics sector. The collaboration is focused on enhancing digital customer experience (CX) through data-driven personalization and seamless omnichannel integration.

Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics has been at the forefront of the consumer electronics retail landscape in MENA, providing a comprehensive range of premium electronics and home appliances from globally trusted brands for decades. The company’s prowess extends to both retail and commercial solutions, earning a stellar reputation for its emphasis on superior customer service and aftersales support. With its growing omnichannel presence, Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics seamlessly integrates its extensive physical retail network with an enhanced digital experience. By leveraging WebEngage’s AI-powered retention and engagement platform, the company ensures exceptional customer experiences across all touchpoints—online and offline. This omnichannel strategy positions Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics as a one-stop destination for premium electronics and appliances, accessible through its physical stores and online at www.alje.com.

WebEngage’s comprehensive platform integrates customer data management, behavioural segmentation, and advanced engagement tools across channels like email, SMS, WhatsApp and website. This has enabled Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics to deliver highly personalized interactions throughout the customer journey, from pre-purchase engagement to post-purchase support.

Haneen Othman Omer Bakkar, Marketing Manager at ALJ Electronics, shed some light on the partnership, saying, “We’re all about making shopping at Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics feel effortless and personal, whether you’re online or visiting one of our stores. With WebEngage’s tools, we’re stepping up how we connect with our customers, making every interaction smoother and more meaningful. Customer experience is the make-or-break of every industry, and we’re glad to have WebEngage’s support.”

WebEngage’s platform will allow Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics to optimize customer retention by re-engaging dormant customers, providing tailored marketing offers, and building stronger loyalty through improved post-purchase care. The partnership also reflects the growing importance of omnichannel strategies in retail as brands increasingly strive to meet the demands of a digitally savvy customer base.

Speaking on the partnership, Hetarth Patel, VP - Growth Markets (MEA, Americas, APAC) at WebEngage, said, “We are delighted to work with Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics, which has built such a strong legacy of quality and innovation in Saudi Arabia’s electronics retail. We now have the chance to pair that with WebEngage’s expertise in personalization and retention. The benchmarks of customer experience are rapidly evolving in Saudi Arabia, and we’re eager to explore this with Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics.”

With a proven track record of delivering remarkable outcomes in customer experience, retention, and ROI for over 800 clients across industries like retail, education, finance, food & beverages, media, real estate, and healthcare, WebEngage brings its global expertise to this collaboration.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics

Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading retailers for electronics, appliances, and air conditioning solutions. Known for offering trusted global brands like Toshiba, Sharp, White-Westinghouse, Hisense, and DORA, Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics caters to both residential and commercial customers. With a growing online presence and a network of retail stores across the country, the company delivers high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics has a history of combining innovation with a customer-first approach, and that has made it a go-to destination for electronics and appliances in Saudi Arabia.

About WebEngage

WebEngage helps consumer brands engage and retain their customers towards higher lifetime value and marketing ROI. The product stack includes a robust customer data and analytics platform—unifying data across silos—the best-in-class engagement layer with a multi-channel journey builder, and a personalization engine that helps boost conversion for all channels, including the web and mobile apps.

Ranked #1 consistently across all review platforms on ease of use and comprehensiveness of the platform, WebEngage is used by 800+ brands across India, the Middle East Africa, Latin America, and South East Asian markets. The roster across E-Commerce & Travel, Edtech, BFSI & Fintech industries includes brands like Sony World, Unilever, IKEA, MakeMyTrip, Jarir’s Imtiaz Al Arabia , DU Telecom, Zakat Tax & Customs Authority Saudi Arabia, Al Faisaliah Group, Airtel, Valu, Halan, Midas Furniture, Platinumlist, Wego, MZAD Qatar, Abdul Latif Jameel group, Jazeera Paints, Walmart, Myntra, Unacademy, Pepperfry, GoIbibo, Adani One, PFI Mega Life, PasarPolis, Groww, Acko, Blackberrys among others. More than 100 brands of Saudi such as Nice, Almatar, Pepsico, Matalan, Modern, Raya, Almanea, and Halan, work with WebEngage.