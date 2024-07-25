Abu Dhabi-UAE – The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), which made its impressive debut this April at the Yas Marina Circuit, has announced the next phase of its challenge with the Drone Champions League (DCL), the world's premier professional drone racing organization. Building on the success of its inaugural event, the A2RL Drone Race continues to advance the frontiers of autonomous technology, merging human skill with innovative advancements in autonomous flight.

The Autonomous Drone Race will bring together teams from across the globe, welcoming established drone racing teams, research institutions and enthusiastic 'rookies'. All competitors will vie for a thrilling prize purse of US$1million, as they strive to achieve maximum agility and speed while successfully maneuvering through objects in the way. Registration is now open at a2rl.io, and interested teams are invited to apply for the competition. All entries will undergo a rigorous selection process to identify the successful competing teams. Those who pass the screening will be invited to participate in a series of tasks that will allow the judging panel to assess the teams' proficiency in using an open-source simulator to fly a drone autonomously. The grand finale will be held in April 2025, where the winner will be determined.

Organized by ASPIRE, A2RL integrates artificial intelligence (AI), autonomy and extreme sports to push the boundaries of future mobility and is spotlighted as the largest autonomous racing league in the world. The A2RL extreme autonomous drone race will see competing researchers program drones to navigate through a sequence of gates, avoiding obstacles, using onboard sensors and computational power. The main goal of the race is to set a benchmark for achieving maximum innovation in algorithms while using minimal sensor technology in complex environments.

As with all grand challenges, the A2RL Drone Challenge will also include a STEM focus and high-school students will be welcome to be a part of the competition.

Announcing the new competition, H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of ATRC said: “It's only when you experiment in extreme conditions that you really discover new boundaries or breakthroughs in science. We’re inspiring global collaboration, driving technological progress, and creating a future where autonomous solutions transform industries and improve lives.”

Stephane Timpano, CEO at ASPIRE, said: “This is an exciting evolution of our A2RL extreme racing series. DCL is a like-minded partner with years of invaluable drone racing experience. Together, we are not only adding a new autonomous dimension to drone racing but are also demonstrating the limitless possibilities of unmanned aerial vehicles through this competition.”

Markus Stampfer, Executive Chair of Drone Champions AG, the organizer of the Drone Champions League (DCL), said: "At DCL, our mission has always been to push the boundaries of drone racing. Having successfully merged the worlds of virtual and physical drone racing, partnering with ASPIRE to advance autonomous drone flying is a natural next step for us. We are thrilled to bring our extensive experience and expertise to this pioneering competition, supporting ASPIRE with the knowledge we've gained from years of developing race drones and working with the world's best drone pilots."

By advancing drone technology, this race aims to make drone usage accessible for all countries, ultimately reducing costs and driving innovation across industries such as health and logistics.

About Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League

The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) is a pioneering new series of competition that combines the push for artificial intelligence (AI) innovation through extreme sports. Each year, engineers, programmers, and scientists will come together to develop leading-edge AI for a variety of autonomous vehicles, including cars, drones and buggies, ready to compete in a series of challenges and claim their stake in a multi-million-dollar prize pool.

Organized by ASPIRE, the business development and program management arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology and Research Council, A2RL aims to accelerate the global development of autonomous systems and technologies. It is also intended to help make Abu Dhabi a global R&D hub for autonomous vehicle technology while also inspiring the next generation of STEM talent.

The first-ever competition, featuring autonomous cars, was held at the world-renowned Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on 27 April 2024. For more information, visit https://a2rl.io/.

About Drone Champions League:

The DCL Drone Champions League is the global leader in professional drone racing. With a mission to combine cutting-edge technology and stunning locations, DCL has created a one-of-a-kind racing series that engages millions of fans around the world. Featuring the world's best drone racing teams, DCL events deliver high-speed excitement and impressive visuals in iconic destinations. Each event is designed to showcase both the skill of the pilots and the breathtaking capabilities of drone technology. By bringing drone racing to a variety of spectacular settings, from urban landscapes to impressive natural environments, DCL ensures an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators. For more information, visit https://dcl.aero/.

