Manama: The G.C.C Commercial Arbitration Centre is organising the first Gulf Law and Arbitration Week to be held from 26-30 January 2025 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in strategic partnership with the Federation of GCC Chambers, Gulf Engineering Union, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, and LexisNexis for Global Publishing, Information and Legal Analytics.

Dr. Kamal Al Hamad, Secretary General of the G.C.C Commercial Arbitration Centre, explained that the first GCC Law and Arbitration Week, which will be held during the five-day event, includes more than 20 dialogue sessions with more than 30 leading personalities. It also includes honouring the most prominent Gulf figures who have served the law, commercial justice, arbitration, advocacy, and human rights affairs sectors from legislative, executive, and judicial authorities in the GCC countries in recognition of their efforts in serving law, justice, and the judiciary during their scientific, professional, and practical careers.

Al Hamad added that Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Ministers of the GCC countries, particularly the Ministers of Energy, Transport, Investment, Trade, Finance, and Housing, have been addressed to highlight the major and giant projects in all sectors, especially in the energy sector, transport, logistics, real estate, and urban development, to participate in the work and events of the Week, in addition to senior executives from the public and private sectors as well as a group of legal experts from the International Association of Lawyers, the World Bank, and international arbitration centres as keynote speakers. This marks a new beginning for the Centre, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, with at least 1,000 international leaders in law and arbitration expected to participate to support the localisation of the GCC arbitration industry.

Al Hamad described the event as an inaugural event that aims to bring together economic and investment specialists, as well as professionals in law, arbitrators, scholars, and industry leaders from the GCC. This historic event seeks to serve as a pivotal forum to enhance the investment and economic environment through collaboration and knowledge exchange, as well as addressing unique legal challenges within the GCC for investors and entrepreneurs from the G20 countries.

Moreover, Dr. Al Hamad stressed the importance of the pioneering role played by the G.C.C Commercial Arbitration Centre in creating a systematic and attractive environment for investment and protection, and the professional services provided by the Centre in resolving disputes, spreading the culture of arbitration, facilitating business practice, supporting the investment environment in the Gulf region as a global destination for foreign investments as well as providing all judicial guarantees to protect and encourage investments, which will enhance the safe investment climate in the Gulf countries, facilitate the business environment, and support local and foreign investors to conduct their business and expand their investments.

Al Hamad also concluded that the G.C.C Commercial Arbitration Centre is an international regional arbitration body with legal personality, established by a decision issued by Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries, approving its establishment during the Fourteenth GCC Summit in Riyadh in 1993. The implementation of the Centre's Statute in the GCC countries was approved by a decision of all GCC Councils of Ministers to promote the role of arbitration as a unique and self-contained body in resolving commercial and investment disputes and to qualify and prepare arbitrators, experts, and secretaries in various disciplines by implementing high-quality accreditation programmes in order to spread the culture of justice and fairness in arbitration in the GCC countries.

For more information, please contact the Corporate Communications Department:

Email: press@gcccac.org