Dubai, UAE: After a season defined by culture, creativity and community, Marsa Boulevard enters its final week, running until Sunday 3rd May. The destination marks a successful run, welcoming over 2.5 million visitors across the season, with peak footfall reaching 40,000 in a single evening.

Set along the waterfront at Dubai Creek, Marsa Boulevard has evolved into a community-led destination, offering a meaningful platform for local, homegrown businesses that continue to shape its identity.

More than a seasonal destination, Marsa Boulevard reflects an experience-led approach to retail, rooted in culture, connection and shared experiences. Through a curated mix of programming and dining, Season 2 brought together more than 60 partners and over 40 events, creating a distinct sense of place anchored in homegrown brands.

Across the final weekend, Marsa Boulevard will host a series of experiences, complemented by special activities, offers and collaborations.

Participating tenants include Wisewell, offering complimentary water bottles to guests with refill options available on-site across the final weekend. BKRY will include a note from the chef on its packaging, while Charm Bar will include a charm with every purchase. Fynd will mark Internation Matcha Day with complimentary matcha offerings, alongside a collaboration with fragrance brand Haze. Somewhere will host interactive elements including postcard writing, complimentary bites, and surprise gestures for guests.

The final banner drop will unveil a surprise element for visitors, marking the close of the season.

As Season 2 comes to a close, visitors are invited to experience its final week and be part of its closing moments, ahead of Marsa Boulevard’s return for Season 3, which will build on this year’s success with new concepts, fresh collaborations and an expanded programme of experiences, continuing to evolve the destination and deliver even more engaging moments for its growing community.

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Weber Shandwick – alfuttaim@webershandwick.com

About Marsa Boulevard

Marsa Boulevard is a seasonal lifestyle destination set along the waterfront at Dubai Creek. Curated to bring together dining, culture, and entertainment, it offers visitors an open-air space to explore diverse culinary pop-ups, creative showcases, and family-friendly activities. By featuring local, regional, and international talent, Marsa Boulevard celebrates Dubai’s role as a hub for cultural exchange and innovation, creating memorable experiences for residents and tourists alike.