Dubai – UAE: Emirates Cardiac Society launches its public educational campaign “For Every Heart” for public awareness in commemoration of World Heart Day and in the presence of Emirates Cardiac Society President, Dr. Juwairia Alali and Consultant Cardiologist and Cardiac electrophysiologist Dr Omar Alfalasi. This Campaign will discuss a range of topics related to heart diseases in the presence of a group of experts and specialists in the cardiovascular field.

The campaign will address the public via Zoom platform at 20:00 PM UAE time to answer all questions related to heart disease, its prevention and treatment with a panel of experts in heart disease.

Emirates Cardiac Society invites the public in the UAE to participate in this campaign, which will provide an opportunity for everyone to discuss and clarify anything related to heart disease and electrophysiology, to help us prevent and reduce its rapid spread in the UAE.

The Launch Event was attended by the President of the Emirates Cardiac Society Dr. Juwairia Al Ali and Dr. Omar Al Falasi, Consultant Cardiologist and Cardiac electrophysiologist. Dr. Juwairia Said, “There is a lot of misinformation that spreads through the public about heart disease and its prevention and treatment. We urge the public to seek information from reliable sources. Following the wrong advise my lead to dire consequences on heart health that can affect the whole society”

Studies conducted across different Emirates have shown the wide spread of heart diseases and their risk factors which emphasizes the need for “Call to Action” to reduce the spread of heart diseases which is the main cause of death in the country. To participate in this seminar via Zoom on September 29 at 8:00pm, please visit and follow us on Instagram account @ecsheart

This educational Seminar on September 29 provides an opportunity for the public to participate and ask their questions directly to the specialist and receive the correct information about heart diseases and how to treat or even prevent it.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, causing a shocking 18 million deaths worldwide annually. It is the main cause of death from non-communicable diseases. Emirates Cardiac Society has made its mission to raise awareness within the UAE on how to maintain heart health and preserve it.

Consultant Cardiologist and Cardiac electrophysiologist, Dr. Omar Al Falasi said: “Modern technologies have contributed greatly in managing heart diseases and has opened the direct communication between the patient and the doctor through modern techniques which allows the early detection of multiple heart diseases, especially in the field of electrophysiology.”

Through this complimentary informative workshop, Emirates Cardiac Society aims to raise the awareness within the country on how to maintain and care for the health of people’s hearts and encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The campaign “For Every Heart” aims to bring about positive change and raise awareness among all residents in UAE, where the death rate due to heart diseases has reached 320 per 100,000 cases, which is double the death rate in other countries. Emirates Cardiac Society also hopes to make a qualitative leap for the lives of UAE residents across all emirates.

World Heart Day is an awareness day that encourages people to maintain a healthy heart, adopt a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness of the importance of heart health in general.

To find out more please visit and follow us on Instagram account @ecsheart

About The Emirates Cardiac Society

The Emirates Cardiac Society is a non-profit organization established in 1999 under the Emirates Medical Association. ECS is striving to improve cardiovascular health through education, research and quality patient care. ECS helps people understand the importance of healthy lifestyle choices and provides science-based treatment guidelines to healthcare professionals to help them provide quality care to their patients.

Visit our website; https://ecsociety.com/

