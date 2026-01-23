Dubai, UAE: Estonia, a nation recognised globally for the quality of its natural environment, will present The Northern Standard at Gulfood 2026, uniting its food and beverage producers under a shared benchmark for purity, quality, responsibility and modern production. Presented by Taste Estonia, the Estonian Pavilion will be located at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, positioning the country firmly at the centre of the world’s largest annual food and beverage sourcing event.

As global food systems face heightened scrutiny around provenance, transparency and supply reliability, Estonia brings a model shaped by environment, discipline and trust. Estonia’s clean air, pure water and carefully managed agricultural land provide a naturally strong foundation, while advanced traceability systems, research-led development and modern processing ensure consistency from origin to export. The result is food that meets contemporary market expectations, without excess, compromise or over-engineering.

Hendrik Johannes Terras, Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture of the Republic of Estonia, said: “Estonia’s food sector is shaped by a clean natural environment, strong European standards and a long-term commitment to innovation. As an EU-based sourcing partner, we have built a food system where provenance is protected, transparency is embedded and trust is earned across every category.”

Estonia’s participation at Gulfood reflects growing alignment with the priorities of the UAE and the wider Gulf region, particularly around food security, supply resilience and quality standards. Estonia brings practical experience in traceable production, responsible sourcing and consistent export supply.

Leveraging its world-leading e-infrastructure, Estonia applies digitalisation across the food value chain to enhance transparency, optimise resource management and strengthen resilience against global supply-chain disruption. Gulfood provides a timely platform for direct engagement between Estonian producers and regional buyers, distributors and partners shaping the next phase of food trade and innovation.

On the exhibition floor, the Northern Standard is reflected in a new generation of Estonian food products that combine Northern ingredients with modern formats. Across the pavilion, buyers will see ingredients such as berries, grains, fermented dairy, seeds and plant proteins translated into contemporary products including botanical drinks, snacks, plant-based foods, seed butters, premium oils and nutrition-focused formats.

These products are enabled by science-based production methods such as controlled fermentation, gentle processing and modern packaging technologies that preserve freshness and nutrients, while meeting the quality, stability and shelf-life requirements of UAE retail and foodservice channels.

17 Estonian companies will be present at Gulfood 2026, representing the breadth of the country’s food sector. From dairy, grains and beverages to plant-based, functional and value-added foods, the participating companies demonstrate how a shared approach can be applied across different categories. Participating companies include A. Le Coq, Balsnack International Holding AS, Bon Vegan OÜ, EBM Grupp AS, Estover, Marmiton, MULL° DRINKS, Revala Ltd, Saku Brewery, Salvest, Scanola Baltic, Sume Green, SUNFLY, Öun Drinks, Öselwise OÜ and Vegestar / Thormi Technology.

Visit Taste Estonia at Dubai Exhibition Centre, South Halls, Hall 4, Stand 24-40.

About Trade Estonia

Trade Estonia is part of Enterprise Estonia. As a state organisation, Trade Estonia helps Estonian companies to establish themselves in international markets. With a focus on future technologies and pioneering projects, Trade Estonia provides Estonian companies with access to market analysis and marketing strategies and creates the conditions for them to operate successfully on a global scale. Trade Estonia not only promotes the development of new business areas and the establishment of strategic partnerships but also facilitates access to international networks, thus contributing to the global competitiveness of Estonian companies.