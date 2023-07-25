Riyadh: In accordance with the government’s efforts in developing the transport and agricultural sectors, the Saudi private sector witnessed the conclusion of a new cooperation agreement aimed at increasing the contribution of the agricultural sector in the Kingdom and supporting transport and logistics strategies.

From this standpoint, Aljomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC), established a partnership with Leha for Agriculture and Transportation Company, by providing them with oils for their agricultural equipment and their transportation services, which will depend on Shell oils.

Leha Transport and Agriculture Company is one of the largest Saudi companies in the agricultural and transportation sector. It began its journey of excellence in 1995 and has developed widely through a group of subsidiaries serving its customers by providing solutions inside and outside the Kingdom.

In this context, Mr. Mohamed Hammoud Al-Saleh, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Leha for Transport and Agriculture, expressed his pleasure about the new agreement in raising production efficiency in the agricultural and transport sectors. He indicated that the cooperation with Aljomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC), comes within the framework of their responsibility to provide the highest level of services to the company’s valued customers, as this contributes to increasing their ability to grow and develop.

On the other hand, Mr. Saher Hashem, CEO of Aljomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC), said: “The agreement represents an important addition to the efforts exerted to enhance the efficiency of the transport and agricultural sectors through the use of Shell oils with its high technology, which provide the best protection and performance for agricultural and industrial equipment and transport fleets, in addition to improving efficiency, reducing maintenance costs and increasing productivity, so that Leha continues its successful path of excellence in serving its customers.”