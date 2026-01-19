Dubai, UAE – Some spaces are designed to sell. Others are designed to tell a story. Yuzefi’s first-ever flagship in London’s Marylebone belongs to the latter - an intimate, considered expression of shared heritage, craftsmanship, and creative instinct.

Designed by Dubai-based interior design firm DBM Studio, the store marks the meeting of two Iranian-founded creative journeys. Both shaped by memory, migration, and an enduring respect for the handmade, the collaboration feels less like a commission and more like a conversation—one rooted in cultural fluency and mutual creative values.

The space unfolds as a three-dimensional interpretation of the Yuzefi bag itself. Clean architectural lines echo the brand’s structured silhouettes, while subtle curves soften the interior, introducing warmth and fluidity. Minimal yet expressive, the design mirrors Yuzefi’s visual language: precise, sculptural, and quietly confident.

DBM Studio’s approach brings this balance to life through a careful interplay of geometry and tactility. Floating shelves appear weightless, while moments of softness interrupt architectural restraint, creating intimacy within the retail journey. Handmade tiles - an unmistakable DBM signature—anchor the space, each bearing subtle imperfections that celebrate the human hand behind the craft.

Materiality is restrained and purposeful. Warm woods, soft neutral tones, and calibrated lighting allow the bags to breathe, positioning the architecture as a silent collaborator rather than a competing statement. The result is a space that invites pause, encouraging visitors to engage slowly, thoughtfully, and emotionally.

More than a flagship, the Marylebone store is a reflection on becoming. It speaks to the patience required to hold onto a vision across decades, and the confidence to realise it without compromise. Two brands, a shared Iranian heritage, and a belief that true luxury is found not in excess, but in intention.

In Marylebone, Yuzefi’s long-held vision finds its physical home: crafted, personal, and quietly powerful.