Abu Dhabi – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in partnership with Louvre Abu Dhabi, will hold the next edition of 'A Call from Space' in the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi. The event, set to take place on August 3, promises a unique opportunity for attendees to converse live with Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, currently stationed on the International Space Station (ISS), during his final month in space before he embarks on his journey back to Earth.

The session will take place at the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, with the event set to commence from 1:45 PM. The doors will open at 12:45 PM and close at 1:40 PM. Considering the limited seating capacity, enthusiasts are urged to confirm their presence by visiting the following link: https://www.louvreabudhabi.ae/ar/programmes/A-Call-from-Space

The successful series has so far engaged over 9,600 participants across the UAE, providing a unique perspective into AlNeyadi’s historic longest Arab space mission and fostering interactive dialogue with him.

AlNeyadi has spent close to five months on the ISS, contributing to various scientific experiments and essential maintenance tasks. As AlNeyadi's mission nears its end, this event marks an opportunity for the public in Abu Dhabi to engage with the Emirati astronaut one last time before his return, highlighting the significance of the UAE's space ambitions and the inspiring journey of Sultan AlNeyadi.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the “UAE National Space Programme”. The MBRSC has undertaken the tasks of building, developing, and operating a number of Earth observation satellites, providing imaging services, analysing and studying them, as well as producing relevant data to scientific communities and research centres around the world. Among the satellites that the centre operates are DubaiSat-1 & DubaiSat-2. The MBRSC is also responsible for KhalifaSat, celebrated as the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. Recently, the centre revealed its plan to develop the new satellite MBZ-SAT, which is expected to be launched in 2024 and will be the latest in the field of high-resolution imaging from outer space.

About Louvre Abu Dhabi

Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together.

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies and times.

The museum’s growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 13 French partner institutions, regional and international museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programming and Children’s Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all.